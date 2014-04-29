Heat Show Solidarity With Clippers During Pre-Game Silent Protest

The NBA community has rallied behind the Los Angeles Clippers after their owner allegedly made pathetically racist comments on tape. You know the particulars, but last night the Clippers had their own silent protest before Game 4 in Oakland, and the Heat showed their solidarity by doing the same thing before Game 4 in Charlotte.

In unison, the Heat shed their jerseys before hitting the floor for warmups. The shed their logo shits at mid-court after turning their warmups inside-out for the duration of their pre-game routine.

Unfortunately nobody told the equipment manager who scooped up the tee’s before quickly dropping them after ‘Bron let him know the deal.

The Heat made clear they weren’t protesting Heat owner Micky Arison, who was the first owner of an NBA team to publicly denounce Sterling after the audio surfaced. They merely wanted to show solidarity with the Clippers during a tough time for every employee with the franchise.

