Getty Image

UPDATE: We finally know what Miami is getting back in its deal with Phoenix. The Suns will reportedly send Ryan Anderson, the veteran forward who has appeared in 15 games this season, to the Heat.

Miami is acquiring Phoenix's Ryan Anderson in the deal for Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

In an extremely interesting bit of news, it turns out Johnson isn’t the only player heading to Phoenix. According to Shams Charnia, Wayne Ellington is heading to the Suns, too.

Here's a strong rotation trade candidate who is part of Miami/Phoenix trade: Heat guard Wayne Ellington is being sent to the Suns, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2019

The Ellington development is a fascinating one, as he would seem like a prime candidate to get flipped to a contender between now and the trade deadline, although it remains to be seen if that will happen or not.