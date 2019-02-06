The Heat Will Reportedly Send Guard Tyler Johnson To The Suns (UPDATE)

UPDATE: We finally know what Miami is getting back in its deal with Phoenix. The Suns will reportedly send Ryan Anderson, the veteran forward who has appeared in 15 games this season, to the Heat.

In an extremely interesting bit of news, it turns out Johnson isn’t the only player heading to Phoenix. According to Shams Charnia, Wayne Ellington is heading to the Suns, too.

The Ellington development is a fascinating one, as he would seem like a prime candidate to get flipped to a contender between now and the trade deadline, although it remains to be seen if that will happen or not.

