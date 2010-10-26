Heat/Celtics, Lakers/Rockets on tap for NBA Opening Night

For you, Monday was either the day before the start of the NBA season, or just the start of another long work week. But for every fringe guy in the League fighting for a job, Monday was Cut Day … The axe fell on Magnum Rolle (Pacers), Marqus Blakely (Clippers), Chris Quinn (76ers), Brian Skinner (Bucks) and his Stupid Beard (Bucks), and Patrick Beverley (Heat), to name a few. But the coldest cut of all was the Blazers getting rid of Jeff Pendergraph. A couple weeks ago, Pendergraph — who stepped up and played some valuable minutes for Portland last year when their big men were falling off like the GS Boyz — was filling in for Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla in a preseason game when he tore up his knee. Pendergraph learned he was out for the season, then learned he was out of a job … Da’Sean Butler getting cut by Miami was kind of harsh in the same way, but then Butler was a long shot to make the team in the first place, with is Final Four knee injury keeping him sidelined … Teams are also finalizing rotations and starting fives. In Boston, it looks like Shaq has beaten out Jermaine O’Neal for the starting center job, which we saw coming a mile away even when J.O. was getting most of the first-unit reps when training camp opened … On the other side of Boston’s Opening Night matchup, Carlos Arroyo won the Heat’s starting PG job. You know the book on Arroyo: He can be good if he’s playing loose and not looking over his shoulder every time he makes a mistake, but if he’s too worried about getting yanked for every turnover it can get ugly. On one hand, having strong>Mario Chalmers lurking in the background could mess with Arroyo’s head; on the other hand, he really doesn’t have to do much more than bring the ball up sometimes and set his feet for open shots … Yao Ming will start in tonight’s Lakers/Rockets game. Hopefully he makes it past the ring ceremony … How banged up are the Nuggets? Shelden Williams will be the Opening Night starting power forward. Remember that as Exhibit M when Carmelo takes his talents to anywhere but Denver … If you haven’t heard, Dwyane Wade wants to drop the “Flash” nickname. We were gonna suggest “Telfon Don,” but maybe we should hold that for Steve Nash. Last week Nash gave an interview in which, citing the Suns’ summer roster turnover, said that if he were “outside this picture and a betting man, I would probably pick us to be outside of the playoffs.” We’re thinking if that was Vince Carter or Terrell Owens, they’d be getting KILLED in the media for throwing their team under the bus. Nash? People just nod their head and agree with him … We’re out like waiting for the season …
that’s nash for you (and his two mvp trophies)… actually, playing hard and with heart 100% of the time, banged-up and all, putting it all on the line, does that to steve nash… can’t say so for VC…
Well Nash is right about Phoenix…
Why is Wade dropping Flash, its a pretty dope nickname and one of the few original ones. Besides when do players ever decide their own nickname, isn’t it the fans job?
Cutting Pendergraph and Butler was harsh and necessary seeing as none of them would be playing at all this season. knowing the Blazers its just a precautionary measure to clear up roster space once Oden goes down. I hope both of them make it cuz Butler was a lottery talent pre-knee injury and Pendy showed he can fill in for a team.
[www.miamiherald.com] This is a pretty cool story, If I’m the Heats PR team I put that and LeBron’s new spot on every major sports blog I can find.
It seems like its game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight. God, that was a long off season, GO HEAT !!!!
Excellent call on the Nash comment hypocrisy
Brian Skinner’s Beard deserves a spot on a roster than Brian Skinner himself.
‘We’re out like the Cowboys playoff chances…” was what i was looking for here! giants win and start of nba season = great work week.
Steve Nash gets pass because he has carried enough teams further then they ever should have gone, while VC and TO are just along for the ride.
there are plenty of other PGs who wouldn’t be getting killed for that statement. they include chris paul, john wall, mo williams has said as much
Don’t compare Nash to TO or Vince in your not to subtle attempts to imply that black dudes get less slack than whitey. Nash is a nice guy with a sense of humor who always plays hard. Those two are dicks who just say shit without thinking.
Im thinking, if that was Tim Duncan or Chauncy Billups saying that, people would care as little as they do if Nash said it.
The fact is Nash has a legit point and race has nothing to do with it, they were J-Rich boxing out from the Finals and then lose their second best player and replace him with HEDO TURKGLUE, Josh Childress, Hakim Warrick and some rookies. Not a good look.
From a guy who finally after all these years took his team back on top, with 2-3 more good years behind him I would be as frustrated as Nash is now.
nice work as always, but guys get your spelling right!. and I’m from germany!!!
I think you mean Teflon.
Yao Ming will start in tonight’s Lakers/Rockets game. Hopefully he makes it past the ring ceremony
I completely forgot about the sorry-ass Mavericks until I read post 12. is there any team that’s been mentioned less on DIME?
best of luck this season with Dirk +11 scrubs
Its Dirk + Cardinal + Novak + 11 Scrubs mate.
is jason kidd a scrub? really?
If you guys are looking for something really racist, then go no further than this story from France. It came out two days ago. — [www.sbs.com.au]
It was funny because people actually jumped out of a building thinking they saw the devil.
It was also disgusting (Very disgusting) because they associated the devil with a naked African man. Since when did the devil became black??? I am still mad at this even after two days.
Thank God the regular season is about to start. At least on the basketball court, people do not look at a man’s color.
Stunnaboy2K11 – great article
I’m really ready for the season… And then my wife comes in on a tirade wanting to cut Dish Network to save money for my kids college fund. Ummmmm. I told her we were watching his college funds because he was learning how to play by watching the best in the world. No go.
So now I get to watch the opening night ceremonies and then follow the NBA online. DIME, I implore you, your coverage has to be on point this season!!!
I’m out like a whipped husband.
I would agree with Rob except at this point Nash has put in so much time with his team and they have managed to deal away most of the shots he had at legitimately winning a ring that I think anyone who knows anything about basketball thinks he has the right to express that. If I were him I would have demanded a trade the second Amare signed with New York.
Here we go with the race bullshit. VC quit on the Raps…when has Nash quit on the Suns? Nash even has more reason to quit, the owner keeps selling draft picks, and making moves to make money, instead of WIN. They gotta free Nash!!
The question is why Brett Favre gets a pass
Nash just said what most people think of them for this season: that they cant make the playoffs. its not like he’s writing themselves out
Nash should play for a team that has chances of winning a championship. Dude never makes mistakes. I think he would be good in new York with stoudemire and Anthony eventually. D’Antoni Nash and Stoudemire reunited. With Anthony who is way better than Marion. That would be crazy.
Still wrapping my head around that Iverson’s playing in Turkey. Turkey, man. Who wud’ve thunk it?
Come on ppl think before u post. DIME isnt dissin Nash, they are pointing out the flack that other guys would get. Which is true. Even when ppl loved VC, he was hated for attending his college graduation (something not many black men can say they did) with 4 hrs to spare before gametime.
LMFAO: Jason Whitlock summing up Lebron’s commercial that shows he still doesn’t get that “The Decision” was poor judgement.
“Lebron has Harvard problems and getting community college advice”
Pendergraph will get picked up before 2011.
And i dont think DIME inplied anything racial.. VC and TO are KNOWN as malcontents and divas.. Givin if they said they would be lynched its because THEY”VE EARNED THE NEGATIVITY.. Nash has played his heart out no matter whose on the court with him..
Plus the way he balls i consider him black anyways lol
But if i see hella techs tonight i think it will kill the season for me..
Or if i see a bullshit tech at an in-opportune time (i.e. helping along some fluke ass run) im out.. That tech rule might have seriously killed the NBA for me..
Oh well.. Coronation time..
@Chicogorilla – I don’t remember anybody hatin on VC for attending his graduation, he was getting positive pub and they did an special spot on ESPN for his graduation.
@Lakeshow – Whats the over/under on technicals for Kobe this year?
Nash might not play D but takes charges on bigs and can flatout drop dimes and hit the 3 in crunch time – dude is old but still cold blooded. I can’t remember him looking like he was taking off a play, can’t say the same for Vinsanity. He also said the same stuff when Porter was coach and was right about that also. Replacing Amare with Turk, Childress, and Warrick was BS.
Race is just a small part.
The fact is, and it’s already been said – Nash is a certified gamer who doesn’t take plays off, doesn’t purposely cause locker room strife to advance his selfish agenda and gives honest and professional answers to any inquiry.
His career thus far has afforded him the respect he rightfully deserves. Those other two…hmmmmm
@rob – you’re a fuckin idiot.
…i HOPE these dumb a** techs don’t sway the outcomes of games in a major way.
@loganlight – Same thing happened to me with the NFL package, then I go to the bar to watch the games and spend money on beer – how does that save money?