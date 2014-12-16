Heat’s Josh McRoberts Could Miss Remainder Of Season With Torn Meniscus

The injury bug continues to make its presence known throughout the league this season, as it set it sights on the Miami Heat. Already reeling with injury woes to the team’s superstars, Chris Bosh (strained calf) and Dwyane Wade (illness), news emerged today that MRI tests revealed a torn right meniscus that will require surgery for forward Josh McRoberts.

Josh McRoberts had a MRI to reveal a right lateral meniscus tear, which will require surgery to repair. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2014

Josh McRoberts (right lateral meniscus tear) will be out indefinitely, possibly season ending. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2014

McRoberts, who injured his knee after landing awkwardly in pursuit of a loose ball last Tuesday against Phoenix, is planned to undergo surgery later this week to repair the meniscus, and a clearer timetable for recovery will be revealed then. However, Erik Spoelstra made it known at Monday’s practice that the prognosis of a quick return by McRoberts is very unlikely:

“This will not be a short-term thing,” Spoelstra said. “He’ll be out a while, if he even does make it back this season.”

Wade did not participate in practice on Monday, but will travel with the team to Brooklyn and is listed as questionable. As for Bosh, he only partook in shooting free throws at practice, but will not travel with the team to New York for Tuesday’s match. The Heat may be eligible to apply for an injured player’s exception from the NBA if McRoberts, who averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17 games, is in fact ruled out for the season.

Due to the severity of McRoberts’ injury, the caution the Heat will take with Bosh’s calf strain, and the unknown with Wade, the Heat recalled guard Shabazz Napier and center Hassan Whiteside from the Sioux Falls Skyforce from the NBA D-League on Monday.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.