Update: Michael Beasley’s Medical Treatment Did Not Result From Self-Inflicted Punch

UPDATE: Earlier today we reported that Michael Beasley had punched himself in the face after missing a shot against the Pistons in a preseason game on Thursday night. This is still true, but we also relayed the information he did so much damage with that self-exacting pugilism, he required medical attention. According to the team and Beasley himself, that’s wrong. It was actually Jonas Jerebko.

Beasley did need treatment for swelling above his right eye after the game on Thursday, but according to ESPN’s Michael Wallace it was an inadvertent blow from forward Jonas Jerebko as he attempted to block Beasley’s shot in the third quarter.

“I watched the video, and it does look like I knocked the mess out of myself,” Beasley said before Friday’s preseason game against the Charlotte Bobcats at the Sprint Center. “I had everybody in the world calling me and asking, ‘Why you so crazy?’

Beasley seemed almost contrite about the incident, which was really just a mistake by us in the media. He seems aware of the situation he’s coming into with Miami as the 2-time defending champions, and he doesn’t want to screw it up.

“I’m coming into a delicate situation,” Beasley said. “It’s not pressure, but it is a little more to think about. I don’t want to be the reason the ship falls. I’m definitely taking it more serious than my first two years.”

Our bad Beas, it was Jerebko’s elbows, but ease up on the self-punishment anyway.

EARLIER:

After the Miami Heat signed Michael Beasley to a training day contract, a lot of people praised them for taking a low-risk shot at their former No. 2 pick. Last night, Beasley saw his first action of the preseason and played splendidly, though perhaps he was a little too hard on himself after missing a shot.

Beasley was 3-for-5 from the field and 3-for-5 from the line for 9 points in 9 minutes last night. He also looked pretty active on the floor with that little ponytail flopping behind him.

But after missing a shot, Beasley’s bizarre behavior came into the fold. According to to the Miami Herald:

“Upset with himself over missing a shot, Beasley started punching himself in the head while running back on defense. He punched himself so hard that he needed treatment after the game from the Heat’s trainer. Steel compresses (like the ones cut doctors use in boxing) were applied to Beasley’s brow in the locker room.”

Beasley went from not really caring to caring a little too much. But it was good to see him diving around on the floor and doing the various things a coach wants to see when a fringe roster contender is trying to make the team. We just hope Beas doesn’t go over into the other extreme like he did last night.

