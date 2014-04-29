Fan Heckles Paul George As Pacers Lose At Home To Go Down 3-2

The Pacers were supposed to be fired up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after tying their first-round series in Atlanta during a gutty Game 4 performance. But now they’re down 3-2 to a Hawks team headed back to Philips Arena to close the series out on Thursday night. One play in particular spoke to the frustration of Pacers fans after Paul George was whistled for a traveling call.

A heckler could be heard on NBA TV’s broadcast lighting into PG for failing to live up to his all-star nomination this season:

“Hey George, why don’t you start playing some basketball and stop traveling? I guess you’re ready to go home in the first round,” the heckler screamed. “You’re ready to go home in the first round against Atlanta. You’re supposed to be an All-Star. Start playing ball and stop traveling.”

You just keep waiting for the Pacers to figure it out, but they came out flat again, much to the chagrin of their fans.

Atlanta’s Mike Scott went off in the second quarter with five 3-pointers when Atlanta scored 41 points as they cruised into the half up 61-40.

The Pacers made a run after going down by 30 at one point in the third quarter, but they fell 107-97 to go down in the series 3-2 with Game 6 in Atlanta on Thursday.

Roy Hibbert‘s stat line in a little over 12 minutes of action: 0 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover and four personal fouls.

