Hedo Turkoglu benched for Partying

Boys will be boys, even when every shred of evidence clearly shows it’s kind of dumb to do anything in public you don’t want your wife/boss/admirers to find out about.
After the Tiger Woods situation blew up full-scale, along with relatively minor public gaffes involving NBA players Greg Oden and George Hill (and now Dorell Wright), you’d think athletes would get the point: In today’s culture of camera phones, Twitter, Facebook, texting, etc., YOU’RE GOING TO GET CAUGHT.
Hedo Turkoglu didn’t learn. In the Raptors’ loss to Miami on Sunday, during which the team blew a 17-point lead in the second half, Turkoglu was in uniform but didn’t play. Afterward, coach Jay Triano said it was for both health — Hedo has been (supposedly) dealing with a virus — and disciplinary reasons. From the Toronto Globe & Mail:
The benching came in the wake of reports that Turkoglu was out in Toronto’s trendy Yorkville district after the Raptors’ crushing loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, a game he didn’t play because of a stomach virus that caused him to leave at halftime of the Raptors loss’ to the Utah Jazz last Wednesday.
When pressed, Raptors president Bryan Colangelo said that word of Turkoglu’s night out had reached the team — apparently fans had spotted him and sent e-mails to team officials and some media — and the matter had been dealt with “internally,” the implication being that the Turkish small forward had been fined.
Before last night’s game, Turkoglu denied that he’d been out at all, but added that what he said didn’t matter.
“It’s all good, man,” Turkoglu said. “I’ve been dealing with this [stuff] the whole year. They’ve been on me on this [going out] the whole year long. If I wasn’t out, sick or healthy, they [the fans] would still say something. I don’t say anything. Ten games left of the season, all I try finish strong.”
With the Raptors just a half-game up on the Bulls for the final playoff spot in the East and Chris Bosh‘s impending free agency, this team doesn’t need any more distractions. Except for a few shining moments here and there, Hedo has been a disappointment all year, and this is just another reason for T-Dot fans to feel like they got played by signing him to a big-money, long-term deal.
This guy is a complete joke. Teams should be able to void these massive contracts if players fail to live up to expectations, and especially if players appear to no longer care and start lying about trying/caring.
Jurkoglu has no pride in himself whatsoever. and his nonchalant attitude proves it. Biggest joke in the NBA. He has over 50-million reasons not to give a f*ck about what NBA fans are saying.
He shouldn’t have left Orlando for the money. He could have been on the #2 team in the east facing LeBron in the conference finals again, but instead he chose to get paid and go where he didn’t know what to expect. Guys like him need to be in the right system to achieve great things and he was in the perfect system before.
You know what the joke is? That Triano is just NOW benching Hedo for this shit?
They fuckin serious?
Hedo has been absolutely horrible, and not giving the least bit of fuck about this shit, though he has 55 million reasons to give a fuck. He should have been benched A LONG time ago, just because he’s been playing so bad out there and not giving a fuck about it.
If the Raps weren’t soft from the top down, then Hedo might have been pushed to actually give a fuck about this shit. I ain’t saying it’s all on management, but they have been sitting around watching this guy yuck it up and not even said or done anything about it…
I’d like to see proof that he was actually out. Not fans sending in emails saying that they saw him.
wait….. people are pissed off cos he was out partying?
if he was caught snorting lines of coke off off a hookers thigh then id understand, but the guy was sick, didnt play, then went out in the evening and people are crying over it?
Turk is right, people who are going to talk shit are always gona find an excuse to talk shit
sportsmanship and caring are way overrated. does anybody else read things like this and think, ‘haha, tight turkoglu’ it’s not his fault the raptors suck and he doesn’t give a shit. blame the raptors on giving him that huge pointless contract, not him.
@16
Because that is what we do right? Instead of going home and resting to get better for the next game (SINCE HES PAID THAT MUCH), he’s out enjoying his night.
Maybe you live in some sort of Hick-ass town, but in normal areas, you don’t drink and party. He should have stayed the fuck home and git better to full fill what he was brought here for.
What a stupid-ass comment, I havn’t read a comment as stupid as that in a long time.
do you even know what he was doing? what he was drinking? how late he was out? how sick he was or how much better he might have been feeling?
He might have been drinking Cranberry juice all night for all we know.
and i dont know where ur from AKaino, but in normal areas, people DO go out on Friday nights when they have saturdays off. people with much more important jobs than basketball.
Some people need to jump off their fucking high horses and realize he hasn’t really done anything that bad.
Turk has always been a frat-guy party animal. Its the reason why he has always been so inconsistent his entire career. Being in a city with a whole Turkish district was a pretty obvious disaster waiting to happen
I agree that they should’ve benched him a looong time ago because his consistency and effort are TERRIBLE. They at least should’ve taken him out of the starting lineup.
I think this snippet slipped past the Dime fam, but the 2:00 mark of this video sums up his year:
Raps on the road in Milwaukee…105-102 Bucks…1:30 left…Turk (with his hands on his hips!!!!!) fails to box out on the weak side and then proceeds to give the weakass foul….And 1…Ballgame.
[www.youtube.com]
@ 19: If you are too sick to go to work, but you go out partying that night, it’s certainly best your boss does not find out about it, regardless of your job. The weakass bitch should have gone to work–i.e., basketball, if he was healthy enough to go out that night, regardless of whether he was only out drinking shirley temples.
Hedo was way overrated last year folks. Uh, he is not the reason the Magic did so well. They are doing just as well this year! If they don’t reach the finals this year, it is only because the Cavs have a better team this year! His signing was the biggest case of overexcitement over a dude bound to fail since old man Ben Wallace signed for $60 million for 4 years with the Bulls.
I think they gave him that contract based on the fact he was, at least last year, one of the best closers in the game..
Dude hit some freak shots in the end of ballgames and it got to the point he was on cue with it..
That being said he still had shitty games last year just like he is now.. so everyone who thought he would be droppin 20&5&5 are moronic.. dude been in the league long enough for us to know what he is..
@19
I do not know where you are from, but when you sign a contract, you devote yourself to that contract. I’m not saying he can’t go out to party, but for christ sake let’s be reasonable here. The guy leaves at halftime because he can’t play – and then he’s seen out on the town later? If he had stayed the whole game and then went on the town, no big deal.
Now that I think about it, I really don’t want to know where you are from with the unreasonable thinking you got going on there.
raptors wanted to play euroball, so they got turkoglu and bellinelli to go with calderon and bargnani. evans still plays like his foot is broke, and bosh is tougher than last year, but still not tough enough to carry this team. parker/ginobili are the most successful euroballers in the league, and both are way more athletic than any raptor. this is just a failed experiment – bosh is leaving, and it will probably be a few years before the raptors even smell the playoffs again.
He was a pivotal player for the Magic’s success the past several years. All you have to do is look at Dwight Howard’s and Rashard Lewis’ stats this year playing with “Vincanity”. Hedo was essentially their point guard at crunch time all through the finals. Also, both the fans and his teammates loved him down there.
If Triano used him correctly from the get go, maybe the Raptors would be in a better spot now. Remember, last year Hedo played in the NBA finals (late spring) for the Magic, the European Championships (summer) for Turkey, leaving him with basically,no down time. So, he’s not some lazy malcontent as you’re all saying. He probably came into the season fatigued, that’s all.
Regarding the “clubbing”, I don’t recall hearing or seeing any reports from the snitches that he was drunk or behaving inappropriately. Also, Turkoglu’s had a history throughout his career of getting pretty intense flu-like symptoms serious enough that he’d gotten testing done, I think when he was with San Antonio or Orlando. If it’s a chronic condition, perhaps he knows how to deal with it.
But to imply he doesn’t care or he’s sitting on a payday, is pretty unfair.
Also, for the idiot posting “Ball” – I saw the interview. He was implying that he handled the ball with Orlando (very successfully) a lot more than the touches he gets here. The whole offense in Orlando ran through him, and they got to the finals.
I’m wrting this with some bias, I’m Turkish American, but it’s not fair to smear any athlete with innuendo, when their body of work paints a different picture.
“the matter was handled internally” – is that what Colangelo said?
So leaking it to press with an “off the record” confirmation qualifies as internal. Pretty discrete, douchebag.
Why are people all over this guy? Blame the freaking Raptors for giving him too much money even though he was a horrible fit. Calderon does not run the fastbreak well at all, and their offense is completely diff from Orlando’s run and gun style. Toronto is a team focused on Bosh(and have an up and coming superstar with Andrea Bargnoni.)
Portland would have been better with Hedo, and Toronto would have been better if they had signed Andre Miller.
When Redick looks better than Vince Carter at times, and all the other Magic have had worse years without Hedo, that tells you he was great for them. It’s just Toronto has no defensive minded players so adding a 6’10 guy who plays like a point guard, and doesn’t play D was retarded.
@ 33
I dont think carter was brought there to be anything like Turkolu, although he has the same traits as he does, but Carter is a prolific scorer and can get it in bunches, Carter superstatus probly isnt wut it used to be, cuz he was stuffed in a whole in New Jersey, but his game is still on par with the best in the league, hands down. Turkolu’s game is just simply not as explosive, it takes more than to just cruise around for 3 qtrs and hit some prayer shots in the 4th, if he was going to be a teams focal offensive threat, that shit he does simply wouldnt have cut it.