Hedo Turkoglu’s Trash Talk: “It’s like mumble, mumble, mumble”

Other than Kevin Garnett, most NBA players would tell you Hedo Turkoglu is one of the League’s most notorious trash talkers. Only the biggest difference between his smack and KG’s is that people can’t understand what he says. Thanks to Zach McCann of the Orlando Sentinel, Hedo’s former teammates Dwight Howard and Rashard Lewis weigh in.
Hedo Turkoglu is a player known for his constant trash talk â€” only because of his thick Turkish accent and mumbling voice, his opponents don’t know what he’s saying.
On Thursday night when the Magic played the Suns, Rashard Lewis found himself opposite Turkoglu and his constantly moving mouth.
“He was talking noise, talking a little smack,” Lewis said. “You can barely understand what he’s saying, but he’s saying something.”
Turk’s trash talk is a mix of English, Turkish and jibberish. Dwight Howard said it’s difficult to keep a straight face when Turkoglu gets going, especially in a game like Thursday.
“It’s like mumble, mumble, mumble basket, mumble, mumble, mumble ball,” Howard said, sort of. “It kind of confuses you as much as anything.”
Talking trash was about all Turkoglu did on Thursday. He finished 0-for-8 from the field and scored only two points.
BALL
