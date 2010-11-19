Hedo Turkoglu’s Trash Talk: “It’s like mumble, mumble, mumble”

#Dwight Howard
11.19.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

Other than Kevin Garnett, most NBA players would tell you Hedo Turkoglu is one of the League’s most notorious trash talkers. Only the biggest difference between his smack and KG’s is that people can’t understand what he says. Thanks to Zach McCann of the Orlando Sentinel, Hedo’s former teammates Dwight Howard and Rashard Lewis weigh in.

Hedo Turkoglu is a player known for his constant trash talk â€” only because of his thick Turkish accent and mumbling voice, his opponents don’t know what he’s saying.

On Thursday night when the Magic played the Suns, Rashard Lewis found himself opposite Turkoglu and his constantly moving mouth.

“He was talking noise, talking a little smack,” Lewis said. “You can barely understand what he’s saying, but he’s saying something.”

Turk’s trash talk is a mix of English, Turkish and jibberish. Dwight Howard said it’s difficult to keep a straight face when Turkoglu gets going, especially in a game like Thursday.

“It’s like mumble, mumble, mumble basket, mumble, mumble, mumble ball,” Howard said, sort of. “It kind of confuses you as much as anything.”

Talking trash was about all Turkoglu did on Thursday. He finished 0-for-8 from the field and scored only two points.

Who do you think would be the NBA’s best trash talker?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDHEDO TURKOGLUORLANDO MAGICRASHARD LEWISReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP