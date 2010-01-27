Help Give Big Baby A New Nickname

Note: Comment now, because we are going to name a winner tomorrow morning…
Sometimes people just outgrow their nicknames. Just look at Diddy and Mark Wahlberg. Glen Davis, who is known to the world as “Big Baby”, no longer wants to be called by his nickname. Before last night’s game against the Clippers, Davis told reporters that he wants people to see him in a new and more mature light.
“I’ve been called ‘Big Baby’ all through my life,” said Davis. “But I’m going through changes. I’m in a cocoon and I’m coming out a different player, a different person. Basically, the new person is growth. I’m shedding that ‘Big Baby’ and you can see something else, not the past.”
We’re guessing this dropping of the nickname has something to do with his recent troubles. As we know, Davis angered the Celtics organization when he hurt his hand in the preseason by fighting with a friend. Things got worse last week, when Davis shouted obscenities at a heckling fan in Orlando (he was later fined $25,000 by the league). Obviously having the nickname “Big Baby” doesn’t exactly exude a positive image.
A reporter suggested Davis start going by “Uno-Uno” because of his number. Davis said he liked it and would “blast that on Facebook and Twitter.” It’s not official, so there is still time for Davis to get a new nickname.
What should Glen Davis’ new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.
Quarter Pounder or Big Mac. I’d even go with just plain “Cheese”….Glen “Cheese” Davis. Yea, I like that.
Who is David?
This guy needs to spend more time in the gym and less time in McDonalds/Thinking of nicknames for himself/Punching people in his car
Well he isn’t maturing too much obviously.. how about.. Big Toddler? Big Infant?
the mcdonald analogies are all too obvious but i have to throw “happy meal” in there.
for all you west coasters i think “animal style” might be appropriate… especially after his recent outburst towards a fan.
and my favorite: “glenny powers”
Wow, this should be fun…
I would go with “Steamroller” because of his history.
“Tears” is also a good one, cause you always going to see them when he’s around.
“Pudgy” should be obvious why he gets this.
“Chins” another obvious one, can be a throw back Chicago mafia type nick name.
“9 Fingers (and 3 balls)” Why not?
Green Meanie.
“Husky Baby”
“Big Boned”
“Big Nipper”
“Buttercup”
nicknames are so lame and dry nowadays… Big Baby was actually kind of an exception, he should just keep that. Not another person going by a uniform number related nickname. Thats not even creative.
Big Baby.
It ain’t going anywhere.
“Buffet”
“Jowls”
“Rolls”
“Butter”
Glen Davis’ game reminds me of Charles Barkley. Why don’t we call him “The Round Mound of The Rebound 2” or RMR 2?
Wasn’t Glenn “When’s Snack Time” Davis yelling at a fan in Detroit?
How about “Half Ton”
i like “animal style”, “Bacon”, or “Big Snacks II”
“Big Baby, Lil’ Chubby”
“Chubs”
“Titties”
“The Blob”
“The guy who ate Oliver Miller”
Big Bust or Burger King Glen “BK” Davis
or Glenn “Cry Baby” Davis?
let’s call him… Gordito
“Big $h!tty” <–my favorite, but if you need a more pg13 rated one
"Baby Gurl"
"Tons of Fun"
"Hamburgler"
"Teardrops"
"tinkerbell"
"He ate me"<– play off of "He hate me" former XFL player
"Snuff-a-luffacus" <–big brown thing, who snuffs his friend in the car
"Gargamyle"
"Terd Goblin"
"Mr. Hanky"<—the Christmas poo!!!
"Drive-Thru"
"LetGlenEat.org"
"Ralph Tresvant"<—man with sensitivity
"Swamp thing"<–he's from NO right?
"Big Happy Meal"
"big Kids Meal"
"super size me"
"Teddy Ruxspin"
"Ham Hock"
"Big Chit'lin"
"the Big Crawfish"
"Big Waistline"
"The Jiggler" or "Big Jiggle"
"The big Cankle"…lmao!!!!
Glen Davis:
Fat Mouth
Snack Bar
A few for his friend Kendrick Perkins:
Mush Mouth
Bubba Gump
He Ate Me is a good one.
I like Glen “Stretch Marks” Davis.
i’d say refrigerator raider (it rolls off the tongue)
@control i like your suggestion especially if it’s pronounced Big Bone-ded.
Glen “XXL” Davis
Glen “Too Fat” Davis
Glen “Sure, I want seconds” Davis
Glen “What’s a treadmill?” Davis
Glen “Yes, I’ve seen my penis before” Davis
Glen “Needs more sauce” Davis
“The Big Pork Chop”
“Jupiter”
“Oliver Miller Part Duex”
“The 13th, 14th, 15th Pick”
“El Grande”
“Big”
“Momma, who blocked the sun?” – In my Mark Jackson voice
“Dirty Feet Davis” because his gut is so big that his feet don’t get wet when he showers…
I like “The Green Cheese” lol
Glen “Pillsbury” Davis
The Green Mile waiste line
“Big” or “Bigger” Glen Davis
With all the talk about being in a cocoon: Glen “Butterfly” Davis
Glen “The Moth” Davis
Glen “Moth Ball” Davis
Glen “Caterpillar” Davis
Glen “The Island of Misfit Nicknames” Davis
“Green Eggs and Ham”
“Green Goblin”
“Buddha”
“Jabba The Hutt”
Glen “The Black Butterbean” Davis
The Abuser. He’s big and he abuses opponents in the paint and even kids on the sidelines when/if they get in his way.
Glen “Don’t yell at me!” Davis
Glen “Rolly Polly” Davis
Glen “Tonka” Davis
Glen “Sumo” Davis
Glen “Pounds and Pounds” Davis
Glen “Salad?” Davis
Glen “Baby Back” Davis
Glen “The House” Davis
Glen “Bacon Bits” Davis
“I asked for a diet coke” Davis
“You got a size larger than large” Davis
“You can never have enough butter” Davis
“Where’s the bacon?” Davis
I think “the celtic panda” , “the stopper” “the big boy” “the big 11″ the celtic heart” the crazy talk” “double face” “two face”
“Trapped in the Closet”<–the cacoon reference was too easy
"Baby Phat"
"Big Turkey Gobbler"<–thats some amazing chin work he has
"Big Toddler"
"Peter Griffin"
"No Neck"
"Wide Body"
"Coco Butter"<–gets rid of the strech marks
"The big H2"
"Dairy queen"
"Peaches"<–lmao!!!
"The Big Kilt"
Big Maybe. As in maybe he’ll be in the league in a few years and maybe he won’t.
He’s 6’10, fat and just might be the most childish man in the NBA, what could be a more fitting nickname than “Big Baby”.
There are some things in life you just don’t get to choose.
The ‘Big Butterfly’ since he’s coming out of his cocoon.
Glen “Snack Pack” Davis
If Big Baby is really serious about getting his shit together, he should just change his name every day depending on what the scale says.
If it’s Glen “396” Davis, then he knows he’s got a bit of work to do.
If it’s Glen “362” Davis, then he knows he’s on the right track.
Someone should suggest this to Doc Rivers.
The Celtics should hire an intern to follow Big Baby around and phone up Kevin Garnett every time he tries to eat or do something stupid.
Glenn “Happy Feet” Davis
Glenn “big bowl” Davis
Glenn “Half Gallon” Davis
Glenn “free willie” Davis
Glenn “I ate my minutes” Davis
Glenn “extra cheese” Davis
Glenn “Pilsbury Boy” Davis
Glenn “I’m Hungry Again” Davis
Glenn “Snacks” Davis
Glenn “OHHH COOKIES” Davis
Glenn “Snacks-Pro” Davis…
Glenn “Jenny Craig” Davis
Glenn “Black Sumo” Davis
Glenn “More of me to Love” Davis
Reddi Red
“Big Sniffle”
“Drama Queen”
“Big Diva”
“Twinkie”
“Piggy Pooh”
“backdoor banger”
“Pig Pen”
“2 scoops”
“Fruitloops”
“See food”
“Tasty Treats”
“Gum drop Button”
“High Cholesterol”
“bonecrusher”
“sprikles”
“Rainbow Warrior”
“cookie monster”
the green doucher
If you look at his pic up there…he kind of looks like a black V for Vendetta mask…he could be “African American V for Vendetta Mask looking motherfucker guy”…
Boobs Davis
Udders Davis
Big Labia Davis
