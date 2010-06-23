Help Give John Wall A New Nickname

In the latest issue of ESPN The Magazine, John Wall mentions his various nicknames: “Jimmy,” “Great Wall,” “J-Wall” and “Dice.” None of these seem like they’ll actually catch on once Wall begins blowing by people in the NBA, so he needs a new nickname. Fast.

Good nicknames could stem from combining a player’s initials with his jersey number to form the name of an assault rifle developed in his home country like Andrei Kirilenko‘s “AK-47.” Others could be based on what one does on the court, like Karl Malone as “The Mailman” or Kobe Bryant as “The Black Mamba.”

Of course there are a million other nicknames, better and worse, that I’m leaving out, but be creative. Nicknames should be based on using his name creatively, where he went to school, something with the Wizards, his numbers, etc.

What should Wall’s new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.

