Help Give John Wall A New Nickname

In the latest issue of ESPN The Magazine, John Wall mentions his various nicknames: “Jimmy,” “Great Wall,” “J-Wall” and “Dice.” None of these seem like they’ll actually catch on once Wall begins blowing by people in the NBA, so he needs a new nickname. Fast.
Good nicknames could stem from combining a player’s initials with his jersey number to form the name of an assault rifle developed in his home country like Andrei Kirilenko‘s “AK-47.” Others could be based on what one does on the court, like Karl Malone as “The Mailman” or Kobe Bryant as “The Black Mamba.”
Of course there are a million other nicknames, better and worse, that I’m leaving out, but be creative. Nicknames should be based on using his name creatively, where he went to school, something with the Wizards, his numbers, etc.
What should Wall’s new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.
how about “overhyped”
Is “Gooch” taken yet…?
as long as its nothing stupid like “the centaur”. thanks goodness nobody has that one …oh wait
The Fastest Show on Wood?
The Wizard of Oz?
I still say if anybody needs a real nickname, it’s Chris Paul. But we’ll see if something emerges naturally.
The Breeze
Pope (John Wall)
The Great Wall of China(town)
since the Wiz play in dc’s chinatown
What about his current nickname…God’s Son.
PS. It’s beteem him and Lance Stephenson for best nickname: Born Ready!
@SJ I’m really feeling Pope.
so, nowdays players who never stepped on nba court gets nicknames? i don’t think malone got his nickname before he was even drafted. or the glove or the dream…. maybe we should wait for few years before we start giving out names. what if he becomes a bust?
Nicknames are definitely earned but he mentioned four nicknames in the ESPN piece. We were just wondering if any would stick or if he needs a different one.
Wall of Wonder…aka W.O.W
I agree with Yoda. He’s gotta play in the NBA before he gets christened.
Question… does Delonte West have a nickname?? If Malone was the Mailman, Delonte should be The Milkman. For obvious reasons.
Wall-E.
Dude does somethings you wouldn’t believe a human could do at times haha.
How about “Bricks” since they say he can’t shoot.
John “Don’t Listen to Gilbert” Wall
John “DC Top Dog” Wall
I would call him “The Hybrid,” because he reminds me of a hybrid between Kobe and CP3. Or whatever combo of gaurds you can think of.
John “The Hybrid” Wall
LOL Great comments on here. I’m looking at 1, 2, 3, 11, and 13. Also, ANOTHER reason to hate Kobe: he gave himself a nickname. Who does that? And it’s a stupid one.
HOW ABOUT “THE MENACE”?
@yoda
Karl Malone got his nickname in college from a sport’s writer…
The Pope is the shiz, SJ. The Breeze ain’t bad, either. Don’t like The Hybrid.
I love the pope, that one is sick.
my suggestions
The Secret Service
because it’s DC maybe go with a wire reference
like
“marlo”
or “wire”
John “Half man, Half hype” Wall
as if anything we decide here on this forum will catch on? ie. gooch?
Really? Dude hasn’t even balled in the league yet and already you want to give him a nickname? What happened to the days when players’ games gave them their names?
another one for “pope”..sick
John “Wrist twistin'” Wall
John “dont do like arenas” wall!
The great wall is taken by YAO!
John ” The brick” wall!
@#23
The Wire’s based in Baltimore…not DC
OK OK John “Pope” Wall does sound dope….
But who is the John Wall of the Rap game…
Jay-Z is MJ, Eminem is Kobe, Camron is A.I. to find out why and who else i said check my post at [internationaloutfit.wordpress.com]…
John “Speedy Muro”(Speedy 11) Wall
“The DC Superhero” (Washington DC/DC Comics reference)
orr
“Black Lightning”
([www.dccomics.com])
“olympic level athlete..whose body generates a powerful electrical current”)
dude has lightning speed..makes too much sense
“Mr. Freeze” (freezes defenders with his lighting speed)
“Nightwing” (When the lights are on, its time for takeoff)
“The Monarch” (runs his team on the court)
“Mr. Terrific” (another scholar athlete turned DC comic superhero with a cool name)
All names have a DC character already which i think makes sense for the reasons i stated above but if i had to pick one , itd def be “Black Lightning”
My boy @mgballer3 wit the DC comic refs
Since we just had an earthquake, how about The Tremor? <– dumb
For real though… his nickname should be or “Switch”.
or maybe “Twitch”
Twitch isn’t too shabby.
Tossing up another: Nestle (cuz he’s kwik)
I 2nd the nomination for ‘Bricks’
john ‘Brick’ wall.
and really, the dude gotta play at least a minute before he deserves a nickname. oden and griffin were recent number 1 picks who aint even play a single second their rookie seasons.
lets calm down and relax on the nicknames.
for my money, john wall aint even that good of a point guard or overall bball player. he got time to change my mind, but i just dont see what everyone else seems to see in him as a player. waaaaaay more hype than substance at this point.
he’s looking more and more like rajon rondo to me everyday
wat about john “the brick game” wall?
haha
2nd sugestion,wat about unstoppawall?
John “Rookie” Wall.
How about some of these terrible ones…
“Marbles” (as in, kid who wins all the marbles (#1 pick). except…he puts them in his mouth. i know he’s from NC but he sounds like he has marbles in his mouth when he talks.)
“Walldorf”
“Wall Balls”
“J Dubya”
or roll with the terrible Wizard’s name.
“The Wand”
“Merlin”
“Candle”
“Wizzler”
At UK he was referred to as “Blue Jesus” for saving the program. Would work as well for what he has to do for the Wizards.
“The Illusionist”(his speed makes an illusion) “Black Magic”(his play is unexplainable) “The Bluegrass Blur”(kentucky), or “Walldini(Houdini)”
how about “Bozo the clown”
or for my Jersey Shore reference : “J-Woww”
or “Kid Vicious”
or for the Wizard in you- “Harry Potter”
oops I misspelled my email in my earlier comment.
How about “Slash”
“The Rookie” Wall…
Works for the first year.
pope feels right. i still can’t get over how he has his own dance and songs from his intro at uk midnight madness. but i love the song
[www.youtube.com]
I’m in for Pope.