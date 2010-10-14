Help Give Shaq A New Nickname

I know what you’re thinking: If there’s anyone in the NBA that doesn’t have a shortage of nicknames, it’s Shaq. But with that said, when asked yesterday by the Boston Herald‘s Steve Bulpett if he settled on a nickname, he respond with the following three: “The Big Shamrock, aka Blackie Bulger, aka the Godfather of Sudbury.” Now I’m no nickname expert, but I think we need to help him out.
What should Shaq’s new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.
“the big nickname”
Blackie Bulger, clever
The Green Giant
the big old fatso
* the big ancient
* the big artifacts
The Big Ring Chaser
Correction: The Big Green Giant
The Big Soap Dish (cause he’s washed up…!!!)
the jolly green giant
The Big Traitor
The Big Shamraq?
Oh forget it WHO CARES ANYMORE LOL
The Big Nugget
The Big Green Bean
The Green Machine or The Big Shamrock
The Big Journeyman
Shaqachusetts
Big Mucas!
The Biggest Sixth-man
The Big Leprechaun
The Big Green
cloverfield
haha @ JAY! the big sixth man!
@JAY
‘hahahaaaa
Beats the shit outta my iniatial Big Ne England Muffi fa sho.
The Big Ring Chaser
The Big Kobe Ass Kisser
Even Bigger Baby
haha @ 21 thats good
Rent-A-Center
lol @ 23…hilarious
How about ‘The Big Chocolate Mint’?
SHAQ THE MANIAC!!!
the big mint chocolate
The Green Sauce Enchilada!
Or Big Green Sauce Enchilada. One of those
Maybe its just me being hungry.
How about “The Veggie Burrito”
Or “Mean Lean Lettuce Machine”
“The Longest Yard”
He’s number 36 and thats how many inches are in a yard…
Big Green Douchebag
The Green Monster
or
The Old Shaq Church
Larry Turd
@DIME – I never got my prize from the John Wall nickname… but I’ll throw a couple out anyway…
St Shaqtrick
Big Leafy
Bendict Arnold, Over the (Bunker) Hill, The Big Blarney Stone….
The Jolly Green Giant
Garnett’s Father
The Green Mile
Shamrock n’ Veal
Big John Koffey
“like the drink, ‘cept not spelled the same”
Lol @ Cloverfield
the social climber
the giant leprechaun!
2 entries:
A) The Big Dig
B) The Big Potato
the 4 leaf shaqlover
Perkin’s Placeholder
The Big Role Player
The Fifth Option