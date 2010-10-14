Help Give Shaq A New Nickname

I know what you’re thinking: If there’s anyone in the NBA that doesn’t have a shortage of nicknames, it’s Shaq. But with that said, when asked yesterday by the Boston Herald‘s Steve Bulpett if he settled on a nickname, he respond with the following three: “The Big Shamrock, aka Blackie Bulger, aka the Godfather of Sudbury.” Now I’m no nickname expert, but I think we need to help him out.

What should Shaq’s new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.

