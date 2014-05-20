Awesome Adam Silver T-Shirt For A Great Cause

05.20.14 4 years ago

Many of us celebrated when Adam Silver dropped the hammer on Donald Sterling last month with a lifetime suspension and $2.5 million fine for racist marks made on a leaked audio tape. Silver received universal praise from the public, including owners, coaches and players in the league. Now, there’s a t-shirt you can buy to celebrate the commissioner’s decision.

The website Adam Sterling Silver is selling the t-shirt above for $25. They explained their reasoning on the page:

On April 29, Adam Silver banned Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the NBA for some disgustingly racist comments that were brought to the public’s attention. Celebrate this historic smackdown of a racist bigot with the Adam Sterling Silver shirt. Donald, how do those sterling Silver nuts taste?

The best part about the shirt is all proceeds will go towards the Magic Johnson Foundation.

What do you think about the shirt?

