Awful Reminder of Derrick Rose’s Lengthy Absence

Derrick Rose played 9 games to start the season before tearing his right medial meniscus against the Blazers in game number 10. This came after he missed the entire 2012-13 season recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee. It has been a really long time since the 2011 NBA MVP was his usual self on the court as a recent tweet shows.
Rose only shot 35 percent from the field during his 10-game 2013-14 season. He was said to have worked on his shot, but after a year off, some kinks obviously. He scored 20 points a couple times during the first three weeks of this past regular season, but he never showed the outrageous athleticism on hand during his ascendent 2010-2011 campaign.
This tweet gives a good indication of all that’s happened since the last time D-Rose even scored 25 points in a game, which came on April 8, 2012.
Miss you Poohdini. Keep working.
That ‘s a hard destiny. He had so much promise. Kind of a perfect player.
He can still recover. He only needed to get the rust off and he did get a tad more athletic in terms of vertical leap during his first comeback attempt. This is a lesser injury and he worked like he did before then it’s entirely possible for him to get back to normal eventually.
” but he never showed the outrageous athleticism on hand during his ascendent 2010-2011 campaign.”
I don’t know how you are allowed to write about D. Rose when clearly you didn’t watch him play last year, or at least closely. His athleticism was all there, if not better. He added to his vertical. The problem was his finishing and shooting, most likely due to not being used to game speed, not because he lost any athleticism.
Don’t believe me? Go on youtube, and search “2013-14 season Derrick Rose highlights.”
