Awful Reminder of Derrick Rose’s Lengthy Absence

Derrick Rose played 9 games to start the season before tearing his right medial meniscus against the Blazers in game number 10. This came after he missed the entire 2012-13 season recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee. It has been a really long time since the 2011 NBA MVP was his usual self on the court as a recent tweet shows.

Rose only shot 35 percent from the field during his 10-game 2013-14 season. He was said to have worked on his shot, but after a year off, some kinks obviously. He scored 20 points a couple times during the first three weeks of this past regular season, but he never showed the outrageous athleticism on hand during his ascendent 2010-2011 campaign.

This tweet gives a good indication of all that’s happened since the last time D-Rose even scored 25 points in a game, which came on April 8, 2012.

Let this sink in. pic.twitter.com/52p0asw74m — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 23, 2014

Miss you Poohdini. Keep working.

