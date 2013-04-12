Here’s Your Chance To Become A Professional Basketball Player

If you’re still harboring dreams of making money by playing basketball, then this post is for you. On May 4-5, the Mogul Sports Group, an international athlete representation and sports marketing firm, is hosting their fifth annual Women’s Puerto Rico Basketball Showcase at City Sports in Englewood, New Jersey.

While this is an invite-only event, they have actually opened registration to the general public, but only for a total of 8 spots, as they are aware they may have missed some athletes during the recruiting/invitation process. In four years, Mogul Sports Group has signed 28 players to teams in Puerto Rico as a direct result of this particular event, and this year, they’re flying six coaches into New York to take part.

For a registration fee of $169, you’ll spend that Saturday and Sunday (10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) playing in mostly five-on-five action, with offensive drills as well. If you’re in the area, and feel like you have the game, head on over to their official site for more details.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.