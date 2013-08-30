Here’s Your Chance To Play Dodgeball With Deron Williams

Three-time NBA All-Star and Brooklyn Nets fan favorite Deron Williams is hosting his first annual Dodge Barrage 2013 at the new Basketball City in Manhattan (Pier 36, 299 S St.) on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Williams’ Point of Hope Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life of children and families. Members of the public interested in competing in or watching the qualifying tournament are encouraged to purchase their tickets now (limited spots available). For more information, visit his website.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

– Cost: $500/team (a team consists of 10 players)

– The top four teams in this division will advance to the celebrity/corporate division at 4 p.m.

– Each team member will receive official event T-shirt

– Register online here.

“I am excited to bring the work of the Point of Hope Foundation to Basketball City,” said Williams. “I hope that Dodge Barrage 2013 is the first of many more, and I encourage the community to join us and help make a difference while having a great time.”

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

â€¨