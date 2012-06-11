HERSTAR Limited Edition NBA Crystal Pumps

06.11.12 6 years ago

It took us by surprise when the NBA’s Twitter account tweeted out this link earlier this morning. We weren’t necessarily surprised these existed – not at all – it was just a little shocking because we hadn’t seen anything like this since Mariah Carey. For once, your girl can be just as comfortable in her fandom as you are. HERSTAR has recently released limited edition crystal pumps for the final four teams that were standing in the NBA Playoffs: OKC, Miami and Boston and San Antonio.

Since I’m not really sure what I’m talking about, I’m just giving you the product description: Middle Eastern crystal embellishment … slightly pointed toe … signature HERSTAR authentic leather sole … Slip on … Italian Sizing … Available in Custom size/width. They also have a 6-inch heel so there you go.

On sale for $274.99, head on over to HERSTAR to grab a pair.

Will you cop for your girl?

