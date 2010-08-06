He’s Back: Knicks hire Isiah Thomas

For a few months — or really, ever since he was supposedly let go from his position with the New York Knicks a couple years ago — we’d been hearing that Isiah Thomas was still part of the brain(?)trust in NY’s front office.

Today it’s official: The Knicks sent out a press release announcing that Isiah has been named a part-time consultant.

“In this role,” the release says, “Mr. Thomas will assist the team’s senior management in various capacities, including player recruitment.”

Isiah was apparently instrumental in getting Amar’e Stoudemire to sign with the Knicks, and it had been reported that the team sent him to visit with LeBron James during their recruiting efforts to get him.

Four questions that popped up as soon as we got word of this:

1. How does a D-1 college coach — remember, Isiah is still the coach at Florida International — have a part-time NBA job and not break multiple NCAA rules?

2. Can Isiah work with Ray Felton as a 1-on-1 tutor similar to how Pat Ewing works with Dwight Howard in Orlando?

3. Why do the Knicks refuse to let Isiah go?

4. Does he have something on James Dolan?

In all seriousness, I loved Isiah as a player and have always rooted for him to succeed in his post-playing endeavors. When he was getting raked across the coals with nightly “Fire Isiah!” chants at Madison Square Garden, I felt bad that his legacy as a bad NBA executive was going to last longer than his legacy as a phenomenal player. But even I don’t understand why the Knicks keep giving him chance after chance. From a pure PR standpoint, it’s a terrible move, even if it’s just a part-time job.

And don’t forget Isiah cost the franchise $11.6 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit. If I got caught taking $40 out of Dime’s petty cash fund I’d be worried about getting canned — this dude literally caused millions of dollars worth of damage and is still in good graces with the owner. I guess some people just got it like that.