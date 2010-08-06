He’s Back: Knicks hire Isiah Thomas

For a few months — or really, ever since he was supposedly let go from his position with the New York Knicks a couple years ago — we’d been hearing that Isiah Thomas was still part of the brain(?)trust in NY’s front office.
Today it’s official: The Knicks sent out a press release announcing that Isiah has been named a part-time consultant.
“In this role,” the release says, “Mr. Thomas will assist the team’s senior management in various capacities, including player recruitment.”
Isiah was apparently instrumental in getting Amar’e Stoudemire to sign with the Knicks, and it had been reported that the team sent him to visit with LeBron James during their recruiting efforts to get him.
Four questions that popped up as soon as we got word of this:
1. How does a D-1 college coach — remember, Isiah is still the coach at Florida International — have a part-time NBA job and not break multiple NCAA rules?
2. Can Isiah work with Ray Felton as a 1-on-1 tutor similar to how Pat Ewing works with Dwight Howard in Orlando?
3. Why do the Knicks refuse to let Isiah go?
4. Does he have something on James Dolan?
In all seriousness, I loved Isiah as a player and have always rooted for him to succeed in his post-playing endeavors. When he was getting raked across the coals with nightly “Fire Isiah!” chants at Madison Square Garden, I felt bad that his legacy as a bad NBA executive was going to last longer than his legacy as a phenomenal player. But even I don’t understand why the Knicks keep giving him chance after chance. From a pure PR standpoint, it’s a terrible move, even if it’s just a part-time job.
And don’t forget Isiah cost the franchise $11.6 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit. If I got caught taking $40 out of Dime’s petty cash fund I’d be worried about getting canned — this dude literally caused millions of dollars worth of damage and is still in good graces with the owner. I guess some people just got it like that.
You can’t keep a bad man down.
It’s probably as simple as Isaiah being Dolan’s favorite player back in the day. If I hired MJ or Kobe for something, and they kept jacking up, for some reason (purely sentimental) I’d find a way to keep them around, I guess.
No wait, that’s stupid. Fire this man already!
When the Knicks make dumbass decisions like this, how do they expect to draw in their own ‘big 3’ as has been discussed? It’s almost like having a ‘big 3’ in Minnesota. Who would want to be a part of such a mis-managed/mis-owned organization? Future Brooklyn Nets(?) will replace the Knicks as NY’s team.
I’m sorry but I had to laugh out loud when I saw this. Sorry, Knicks fans. Not only do you not get Lebron, but you get Thomas back!
at the end of the this era, when we look back to the NYK organization and the mess us fans have endured. it won’t be Van Gundy, Isiah Thomas, Stephon Marbury, Mike D’Antoni, nor Donnie Walsh. The name that will be linked to the turmoil will forever be JAMES Motherfukin’ DOLAN
I just took all my Knicks gear out of mothballs a couple years ago! The man makes it tough to be a fan – primarily because of the team(s) he’s put on the Garden floor. He’s still got the biggest decision to answer for… Isiah’s “big three” are Jerome James, Eddy Curry and Marbury. Now that’s a sweet combo!
@ #5 : NYK
JAMES Motherfuckin’ DOLAN, indeed. Although you can’t forget to mention the magic of Scott Layden. :)
Unbelievable. Is there a worse owner than the owner of the Knicks?
Sorry. #6
maybe Dolan was in on that harassment case too…..just saying
Going into the summer, Knicks fans expected to land LeBron- instead they bring back Zeke. How the hell does this happen?
he is one of the best scouters…and with the shitty draft picks were gunna have over the next couple years were gunna need someone that can find gems in the latter parts of the draft..and thas wut that zeke is good for…plus im sure he still holds some clout amongst current players from his playing days as one of the best pgs of all time so having him as a recruiter isnt that bad…as long as hes not personally handin out checks im all for it
i wasnt 1 of the many chanting ‘FIRE ISAIAH’ a couple years back…i was startin up ‘JEFF VAN GUNDY’ chants
I love how he was sent to recruit Lebron. Brilliant move, Dolan.
FFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK!
Dolan must be drinking Clippers Koolade, he makes Sterling look only half as stupid.
not a bad move. Get input from him on draft prospects. Lock him in a soundproof cell when you need to sign/re-sign Free agents.
The guy can draft well, so it ain’t too bad. Let him help where he can but don’t let him sign anyone…
Does he have dirt on Dolan? Because seriously WTF is going on with the Knicks refusing to let Isiah die?
What. The. Fuck. ?!?!?!?!?.
hahahaha, previous post was right. dolan is in on thsi harassment thang. Dolan was the one holding the chik’s arms and legs while isiah took off her undies. hmmm, maybe there is sumthing goin on.
so lets get this straight, we got rid of isiah for the walsh/dantoni braintrust in order to make us competitive by 2010. we get rid of 3 unteamworthy but entertaining contracts (starbury, crawford, nate) by lowballing each with benching/media murder tactics and then ride out the season with an out of shape tmac. all we end up getting in the offseason is amare who has a cloud around him eerily reminiscent of marbury, and nothing to show for making a run at the championship.
even when i see all this i’m still a ny fan. sigh.
This is, no doubt, a story of redemption.
First Kobe becomes the most popular and successful basketball player among the general public after cheating on his wife and being accused of rape, now Isiah gets a second chance at the same organization that paid off a woman that accused him sexual misconduct.
I think there’s a lesson behind all this: Treating women badly leads to success.
@ AB
Don’t you own DIME and all the petty & BIG cash ?!?
Thank God! waaaaaaahhahhhhaaaahahahahhaaaa!
@24
and see how u got kobe’s number?
I know Jack the Ripper is rubbing his arms waiting for that call from the knicks (shall we call that an organization?)..
they don’t get meloman next july = fuck em FOREVER. u know u deserve it..
What the…?! Hahaha! Dolan must love sucking Isiah’s cock and/or vice versa…
“Can Isiah work with Ray Felton as a 1-on-1 tutor similar to how Pat Ewing works with Dwight Howard in Orlando?”
WTF?! Ewing hasn’t done shit with Dwight. Clifford Ray did all the work, man. But if that’s the case, then Felton has gotta expect his game ain’t improving one damn bit…
Knicks = Lindsay Lohan
Just when you think the train wreck is over, it keeps on chugging until there will be nothing left but total destruction
Just mind boggling how he is not treated the same as the Enron executives
Perfect sense to chase after LeBron and then get Zeke…but isn’t this dude retired??????????????????
Isiah makes the knicks relevant in a way similar to reality tv making retards think they are relevant