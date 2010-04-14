High School Basketball Signing Day: Brandon Knight & Michael Gilchrist Set To Announce

In case you didn’t know, today is High School Basketball Signing Day. And ESPNU, the 24-hour college sports network, will televise the “ESPNU Signing Day Special” today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. live from Charlotte, N.C. This year more than ever, some of the country’s best players haven’t committed yet. So be sure you tune in. The show will feature the announcements of some of high school basketball’s class of 2010 and 2011 superstars including a Top 5 senior in Brandon Knight and a Top 5 junior in Michael Gilchrist.
Some people believe that both Knight and Gilchrist will both be committing to Kentucky, giving Coach John Calipari another stellar class. But nothing is set in stone. Other guests will include Harrison Barnes (North Carolina), Jared Sullinger (Ohio State), Ray McCallum (undecided), Trey Zeigler (undecided) and coaches John Calipari (Kentucky), Josh Pastner (Memphis) and Bruce Pearl (Tennessee).
Where do you think Knight and Gilchrist are headed?
The real question is where is that kid with the superhuman lungs headed?
@Powerslave
Haha. Who are you talking about?
^^^^^^^^
Doesnt care
All I’m waiting for is Josh Selby & CJ Leslie.
I know Josh is announcing during halftime @ the Jordan Brand game.
every1 knos knight, gilchrist, and leslie r goin to uk…idk y they frontin
@Aron
this kid: [www.youtube.com]
when’s cory joseph announcing?
Michael could be heading to Nova, don’t count them out. He loves it, his mom loves it, and it’s about 20 minutes from home.
well BK is Headed to UK. They sure needed him lol
Mike Rosario was granted a conditional release from Rutgers. Supposedly they were going to barr him from coming to KU and Florida specifically. Maybe a back up plan??? Anybody have any info on that?
Why did Rosario go to Rutgers anyways? Never figured that out. There’s a reason you the only Mickey D’s high schooler in school history. Go to a program you can at least get some help