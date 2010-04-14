High School Basketball Signing Day: Brandon Knight & Michael Gilchrist Set To Announce

04.14.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

In case you didn’t know, today is High School Basketball Signing Day. And ESPNU, the 24-hour college sports network, will televise the “ESPNU Signing Day Special” today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. live from Charlotte, N.C. This year more than ever, some of the country’s best players haven’t committed yet. So be sure you tune in. The show will feature the announcements of some of high school basketball’s class of 2010 and 2011 superstars including a Top 5 senior in Brandon Knight and a Top 5 junior in Michael Gilchrist.

Some people believe that both Knight and Gilchrist will both be committing to Kentucky, giving Coach John Calipari another stellar class. But nothing is set in stone. Other guests will include Harrison Barnes (North Carolina), Jared Sullinger (Ohio State), Ray McCallum (undecided), Trey Zeigler (undecided) and coaches John Calipari (Kentucky), Josh Pastner (Memphis) and Bruce Pearl (Tennessee).

Where do you think Knight and Gilchrist are headed?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTBruce PearlCOLLEGEHarrison Barneshigh schoolJared SullingerJOHN CALIPARIJosh PastnerKENTUCKYMichael GilchristRay McCallumTrey Zeigler

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP