High School Hoops’ updated Top 50 players in the nation

#Austin Rivers #Kyrie Irving
12.08.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

All around the country, high school basketball is either already underway or getting started soon enough. In Dime #53 we had our high school season preview, and today, HighSchoolHoop.com unveils its updated ranking of the Top 50 players in America regardless of class or position.

To no one’s surprise, Harrison Barnes still holds the top spot. The Ames, Iowa, wing had college basketball’s biggest powerhouses vying for his services before signing with North Carolina last month. Barnes is followed in the Top-5 by Florida PG Brandon Knight, New Jersey junior wing Michael Gilchrist, Ohio big man Jared Sullinger and another Florida PG, junior Austin Rivers.

Check out the Top 50 RIGHT HERE, also with updated info on commitments and signings.

