High School Hoops’ updated Top 50 players in the nation

All around the country, high school basketball is either already underway or getting started soon enough. In Dime #53 we had our high school season preview, and today, HighSchoolHoop.com unveils its updated ranking of the Top 50 players in America regardless of class or position.
To no one’s surprise, Harrison Barnes still holds the top spot. The Ames, Iowa, wing had college basketball’s biggest powerhouses vying for his services before signing with North Carolina last month. Barnes is followed in the Top-5 by Florida PG Brandon Knight, New Jersey junior wing Michael Gilchrist, Ohio big man Jared Sullinger and another Florida PG, junior Austin Rivers.
Check out the Top 50 RIGHT HERE, also with updated info on commitments and signings.
Thank you Dime, I’ve been dying to see this updated!
Laquinton Ross has really slipped. He used to be considered #1 when they were all freshman. What did he do to lose his ranking?
One kid in the top 50 from CA? There should be at least three or four guys on there that you are sleeping on.
gilchrist continues to be overrated. he’s probably the 3rd best player on his aau team. dion waiters and trevor cooney are team final’s 2 best players…trust me, i’ve coached against them a few times and seen them play many more.
@3,
Don’t trip, Chicago rarely has people rated in the top 50 or top 100, but guys like Dwayne Wade and Jerel McNeal always seem to pop up. Cali is the same way, look at Darren Collinson, Russell Westbrook and that new kid at UCLA Honeycutt. I wouldn’t worry too much about the rankings. They usually go with what’s hot, like Baltimore (who seems to produce wings by the dozens), Washington, and Texas.
Gilchrist should be number 1. He does everything well and plays harder than any superstar I’ve ever seen.
He dominated 6 high level D1 players as a sophomore last year when they played Oak Hill. He’s been unstoppable in scrimmages so far this year.
At 6-7 he can play the point through the 5 on the high school level.
He’s in another universe than Cooney and Waiters.