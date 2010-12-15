High School Player Attacks Referee WWE Style

#Video
12.15.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

On Monday night, a high school player from Desoto High in Arcadia, Florida went absolutely berserk on a referee over a foul call. There isn’t a whole lot of info out there about what happened to set off the incident other than this video we posted on HighSchoolHoop.com. Craziness breaks out around the 1:15 mark.

Have you ever seen anything like this? What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen go down in a high school basketball game?

Follow Dime on Twitter HERE.

Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE.

Sign up for the Dime email newsletter for access to exclusive content, contests and breaking news sent right to your inbox HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSFeatured Galleryhigh schoolReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP