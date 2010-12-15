High School Player Attacks Referee WWE Style

On Monday night, a high school player from Desoto High in Arcadia, Florida went absolutely berserk on a referee over a foul call. There isn’t a whole lot of info out there about what happened to set off the incident other than this video we posted on HighSchoolHoop.com. Craziness breaks out around the 1:15 mark.
Have you ever seen anything like this? What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen go down in a high school basketball game?
guy should switch to judo or greco-roman wrestling.
Ignorance- : the state or fact of being ignorant : lack of knowledge, education, or awareness
The security waits til after the player finishes attackin the referee? where is this kid’s parents?
One time after a highschool game the students rushed the court and a player on the opposing team punched my brother in the face and dropped him, which was cool I guess. His punishment was he had to sit out one practice.
Only in Florida.. lol jk
Well kinda hahahaha
watching to much nba people don’t play ball no more cuz they expect all the calls to go their way
jajajaj at the other ref steppin back
As a referee in NYC circuits, there have been more than a handful of fights between referees and players… as well as players showing guns and the referee wisely just leaving. Its why we get paid at halftime so if we need to leave we can.
haha southwest florida represent
great way to use your talents to go no-where.
Trashing the other ref for backpedaling? Damn, if I’m a 45 year old going against a 6 foot package of adrenaline and insanity, I’ll back off too.
what a discrase just play the game i would like to step in a ring with him ill expose him
I remember of a player being ejected, leaving for the locker room, coming back a couple minutes later and rolling up the cable maintaining the basket. The play was going on on the other side of the court, so nobody noticed at first. Then a guy ran the open court for a lay up, suddenly discovered the basket was now standing 20 ft above the ground… and crashed !
That’s what you call fight? Please…
This is how riots vs. refs should look:
[www.youtube.com]
And remember, if there ain’t blood or/and fire, it’s like nothing happened