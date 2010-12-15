High School Player Attacks Referee WWE Style

On Monday night, a high school player from Desoto High in Arcadia, Florida went absolutely berserk on a referee over a foul call. There isn’t a whole lot of info out there about what happened to set off the incident other than this video we posted on HighSchoolHoop.com. Craziness breaks out around the 1:15 mark.



Have you ever seen anything like this? What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen go down in a high school basketball game?

