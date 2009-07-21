Breaking News: High School Star Spurns Memphis For China

Just when you thought Latavious Williams was going to be the first big-time recruit for Memphis’ new coach Josh Pastner, the 6-8 forward from Christian Life Center in Humble, Texas has decided to head to China. Following in the footsteps of Brandon Jennings and Jeremy Tyler, Williams is opting to get paid while he plays next season.

Coming in the wake of the NBA’s discussion with Congress yesterday over the age limit for entry, this is another move that should shape the basketball landscape for years to come.

Check out the whole story on HighSchoolHoop.com.

