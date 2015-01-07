Video: High-Schooler Hafid Yassin Rises A Foot Above Rim To Finish In-Bounds Lob

We might have witnessed the best inbounds dunk of 2015, and we are only seven days into the new year. Class of 2015 forward Hafid Yassin out of Chief Seattle High School in Seattle completely shut down the gym with one of the most insane alley-oop finishes we have seen in quite a while – especially at the high school level.

Yassin’s teammate threw up an inbounds lob for the 6-6 Yassin to not only posterize his defender but to also melt our minds with the amount of elevation he got while hammering down the alley-oop dish. As you can see in the video below, his chin is above the rim!

The reaction from the crowd after Yassin’s unbelievable demonstration of bounce and athleticism says it all. The dunking world is certainly off to a great start in 2015.

(Video via rvcanoy123)

