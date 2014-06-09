GIF: LeBron James Dunks Over Duncan & Leonard

Over halfway through the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James was scoreless. He’d taken three shots and made several forays to the paint, but the length and quickness of the San Antonio Spurs had made James’ time difficult. Then he beat Kawhi Leonard off the dribble, elevated over Tim Duncan, and made us quickly forget about any lingering effects of the cramps he suffered in Game 1.

(GIF via @cjzero)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.