GIF: LeBron James Dunks Over Duncan & Leonard

#LeBron James #GIFs
06.08.14 4 years ago

Over halfway through the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James was scoreless. He’d taken three shots and made several forays to the paint, but the length and quickness of the San Antonio Spurs had made James’ time difficult. Then he beat Kawhi Leonard off the dribble, elevated over Tim Duncan, and made us quickly forget about any lingering effects of the cramps he suffered in Game 1.

(GIF via @cjzero)

What do you think?

TOPICS#LeBron James#GIFs
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsgifsKAWHI LEONARDLeBron JamesTIM DUNCAN

