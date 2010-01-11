Hilton Armstrong Traded To The Kings

This is how badly the Hornets need cap relief. After developing for the past four seasons in New Orleans, the Hornets shipped 6-11 Hilton Armstrong (the 12th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft) to the Kings in exchange for a conditional 2016 second round pick and cash considerations.

“We’re looking forward to having Hilton join the team,” explained Kings’ President of Basketball Operations Geoff Petrie. “He gives us an athletic player who can play the four and five positions. We think he can come in and contribute and we’re looking forward to watching him play.”

After earning Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior at UConn, Armstrong hasn’t exactly been a stud. This year, the fourth year player was averaging 2.8 points (38.0% FG, 46.4% FT) and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Hornets through 18 contests, with his best game of the year being a 12-point, 6-rebound, 2-assist and 2-steal outing in a win over the Clippers in early November.

While he’s not going to come in and start, Armstrong does bolster the young frontcourt of Spencer Hawes (7-1), Jason Thompson (6-11) and Donte Greene (6-11). Given the minutes to prove himself, he should finally earn his keep.

