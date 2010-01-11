Hilton Armstrong Traded To The Kings

This is how badly the Hornets need cap relief. After developing for the past four seasons in New Orleans, the Hornets shipped 6-11 Hilton Armstrong (the 12th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft) to the Kings in exchange for a conditional 2016 second round pick and cash considerations.
“We’re looking forward to having Hilton join the team,” explained Kings’ President of Basketball Operations Geoff Petrie. “He gives us an athletic player who can play the four and five positions. We think he can come in and contribute and we’re looking forward to watching him play.”
After earning Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior at UConn, Armstrong hasn’t exactly been a stud. This year, the fourth year player was averaging 2.8 points (38.0% FG, 46.4% FT) and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Hornets through 18 contests, with his best game of the year being a 12-point, 6-rebound, 2-assist and 2-steal outing in a win over the Clippers in early November.
While he’s not going to come in and start, Armstrong does bolster the young frontcourt of Spencer Hawes (7-1), Jason Thompson (6-11) and Donte Greene (6-11). Given the minutes to prove himself, he should finally earn his keep.
What do you think of this trade?
Source: NBA.com
YES YES BRING MORE TRADES…but can we get more players traded on that star level, not super-star but star at least lol.
did i read that correctly…..for a 2016 draft pick? TWO THOUSAND SIXTEEN?!!?
So now the Hornets have only a conditional second round pick in 2016 to show for the 2006 Draft. Cedric Simmons was a bust and now Hilton Armstrong (not much better) is shipped out for cash. Bet they wish they had picked Ronnie Brewer or Sefolosha, not to mention Rondo.
One of the stupidest trades in the history of the NBA…unless the Hornets draft Allen Iverson’s oldest son with the pick or something.
Maybe…
-Ed.
Keep giving away players…the key to get one of the best players in the NBA to want to stay with you…
Have you people ever watched a Hornets game?
I can’t even believe these comments. Or even the tone of this post. “This is how badly the Hornets need cap relief. After developing for the past four seasons in New Orleans”… Developing? We are talking about a guy whose BEST season in the NBA was his rookie year. They gave this guy minutes. They gave him chance after chance. Last year he had the chance to start after Tyson Chandler went down, and ended up losing the spot to Sean Marks. This is an amazing trade. Hilton Armstrong is one of the worst, if not THE worst, big men in the NBA. (Fine, fine, if you look at PER he’s only the 5th worst. But you catch my drift.) The Hornets were paying $2.8M to a guy who racked up DNPs and was a foul/turnover machine. He hasn’t dressed in a month. This is about cutting dead weight. You think Chris Paul is upset about cutting dead weight?
I am morbidly depressed that you think Chris Paul is stupid enough to be upset over the Hornets cutting a guy who has EASILY, easily, been one of the two worst players on the team for 3 consecutive seasons. I supported Armstrong, I really did. But four years of “Maybe this’ll be his breakout year” is too many. This is the classic case of why you don’t draft a guy with size and hope he’ll “get it” later.
Who cares? Won’t make a difference for either team. The Hornets won’t be good again until they’re free of Peja’s monstrous contract.
Aron sidenote: Remember that article you wrote on Scottie Pippen last week about the craziest thing you will read.
Well I don’t know if any DIME cats watch it, but the Cleveland show actually had Scottie Pippen as a character (his actual voice) singing a song called “Balls Deep”.
Is dude in need of a check that bad or is he trying to get his celebrity back up?
“developing for the past four seasons in New Orleans”
I love Dime, but seriously? Do you guys even know what coach Scott does with rookies?
Nice character, lackluster player.
That is to say Hilton played like a rookie for his entire career.
[www.youtube.com]
“Balls Deep” featuring Scottie Pippen.
Sad and Hilarious.
@Mark
I’m saying that he should have been developing, but like his former teammate Josh Boone, he’s sadly not.
I gotta back up TickTock6 here — Hilton was ‘developed’ in a way that his development only existed when viewed against the ‘development’ of Kosta Koufos.
LOL. Balls deep with Cleveland Junior being in love with his step-sister.
Hornets keep trading and keep dousing CP3’s competitive fire bit by bit…
Makes sense, Aron. I’ll classify him with the ‘Shawn Bradley list’, where he got/gets paid just for being tall.
In a way makes sense, get as much cap as possible so u can make CP3 happy with a star studded roster next season…
This is NOT good for my boy Brockman.
I think Brockman will be fine. It’s Spencer who better watch himself. The inconsistency this year has been a HUGE red flag for a guy with so much potential. I think this is more prep for something (hopefully) big either this season or in the off-season, as I believe Hilton’s contract is up after this year. I’d love to see the Kings start making some splash in regards to Bosh or Jefferson…
Good riddance, Hilton Armstrong is in the running for the top-5 worst players in the league. Part of this is NOLA’s fault because if they were any better at scouting talent they would be title contenders instead of border line bottom feeders in the West like they are now. 2006 was a garbage draft class, but to think that team had 3 picks & none are with the team now is astounding.
With Sean Marks & Ike Diogu out, the Hornets look real thin upfront. Aren’t they play Songalia at backup C?. Maybe they can sign the recently released Sean Williams, he would fit right in with this team. I wouldn’t be surprised if they used a draft pick on a 7 Footer come June.
@ Mr Cook Up
They don’t play anyone consistently at backup C. They sort of go small and rotate amongst Okafor/West/Songaila/Posey when the bench is in.
@7 ticktock6…..Couldn’t have said it any better myself.
2016 … there must be a junior high kid that NO has their eye on right now…hopefully it’s a big guy someone who can step outside every once in a while and hit a 10 foot jumper.
2016 second round pick, not only are you traded for a secound round pick but one 6 years from now.
Sacto’s got two qualtiy big dudes, and now another big body down low. That’s always a plus, on paper anyway.
Then again, Sean May’s got another competition for the back up’s back-up big man…tough to see (yet another) quality college guys not getting (or earning, for that matter)any PT in the league…
LMAO! @ “After DEVELOPING for the past four seasons…” NEWSFLASH!!! NEWSFLASH!!!! NEWSFLASH!!!!! He NEVER DEVELOPED!!! LMAO!! That was a busted pick and they should’ve sent him away at least 2 seasons ago but you try to give young bigs a chance but the guy never ‘got it’. No sense in paying for a player that does absolutely nothing for your team. The guy runs the court like a pansy. Hornets fans began calling him “Paris Hilton” and all Dime can say is “this is how bad the Hornets needed cap relief”. LMAO! Dime is starting to be something else I tell ya.
Ticktock6 is right and Dimemag is questionable.