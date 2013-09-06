Hip-Hop Icons Take Over Las Vegas For Reebok Classic Event

#Tyga #Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Brown #Rick Ross
09.06.13 5 years ago

Back in late August, Reebok Classic shut it down at Rain Nightclub in the Palms Resort in Las Vegas with a star-studded performance that included artists like Rick Ross, Tyga, French Montana, Swizz Beatz and Chris Brown. Check out the video below for the highlights.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=556f8260656c47a4ab49bf6f2dde85f3&ec=t2aXg2ZTrkRw_9W8gSxADZ4v973q_4nz

