Hip-Hop Icons Take Over Las Vegas For Reebok Classic Event

Back in late August, Reebok Classic shut it down at Rain Nightclub in the Palms Resort in Las Vegas with a star-studded performance that included artists like Rick Ross, Tyga, French Montana, Swizz Beatz and Chris Brown. Check out the video below for the highlights.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=556f8260656c47a4ab49bf6f2dde85f3&ec=t2aXg2ZTrkRw_9W8gSxADZ4v973q_4nz

