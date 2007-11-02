H.O.F. Watch – Kobe Bryant

Every day we’re taking one active NBA star with at least arguable Hall of Fame credentials and breaking down his chances of getting into the Springfield, Mass., hoops mecca. We’re looking at not just past accomplishments, but also how a player’s career realistically projects for the future. For a full explanation of the process, click here. Today’s candidate: Kobe Bryant.
KOBE BRYANT (12th year, Lakers)
24.6 pts, 5.2 rebs, 4.5 asts, 1.5 stls per game
Why: Love him or hate him, Kobe is one of the most talented ballplayers in the history of the game and the closest thing the NBA has had — and may ever have — to equaling Michael Jordan on the court. The numbers are inarguable; 81 points in one game, 62 points in three quarter of work another time, streaks of 50- and 60-point games, the third-most 40-point games in NBA history, two scoring titles (including six times finishing in the Top 5), three seasons averaging 30-plus points per game, nine All-Star appearances, five All-NBA first team nods and five All-Defensive first team nods. And he has three championship rings.
Why not: No player has been more hated-on, but Kobe hasn’t done himself any favors either by coming across as an aloof, narcissistic, manipulative ball-hog. After winning three rings with Shaq in L.A., Kobe hasn’t been past the first round of the playoffs without Shaq.
Our call: IN
Much as I don’t like him, he’s in.
no argument…..this guy is great HE IS IN
Kobe is in, without a doubt.
The lakers with Kobe and Shaq was one of the most dominant teams ever. Kobe was a big part of that success.
Sure, he hasn’t won a championship without Shaq but he has carried a bunch of players that have no business in the playoffs (other than Odom) back to the playoffs year after year…and oh yeah..he scored 81 points in a game, arguably a greater feat than Wilt’s 100 since most of kobe’s shots came from outside the key and in an era when that kind of output is harder to achieve.
Another “(Take it) Easy Friday” at the Dime office i presume?
all bullshit aside… There is no way he doesnt make it..
lol @smity.. Every Friday is “Take it Easy Friday for me no matter where im at… unless im locked :(
who’s next on the H.O.F. watch, SHAQ?
if pippen is in (as MJ’s sidekick) then Kobe’s in. :)
seriously, i used to like kobe, hate shaq at first. but then shaq grows on you somehow, and for a time i couldn’t stand kobe. then I kinda thought I understood kobe a little, based on the fact that he’s what is called a ‘cross-culture kid’, meaning that since he really grew up in Italy, he doesn’t really fit the american or nba culture. He’s different, and being foreign born/raised myself I related to that.
but lately he’s just been really unlikeable. nobody likes a complainer and a whiner. plus he tore up one of the great Laker dynasties of all time. that 2001 team that beat my sixers was arguably one of the best championship teams ever.
but of course he’ll be a lock. time heals all wounds. who introduces him though?
He is the best player on the court. His skills are better than Jordan’s at this age. He has the smooth jumper, the clutch ability, the handles, the passing, the air time, and an Gary-Payton-in-his-prime type defense.Kobe does not care about the politics of the NBA. He is focused on basketball. You have to love a guy that dedicated to his profession.
And for the record, Kobe did not tear up the Lakers; management did that. Shaq agreed when Kobe stated that management had told him they would trade Shaq away because of his salary and age. The management is the problem. I want Kobe to be happy again. Put him and Deng together.
KOBE IS OUT!
LOL no for real he is in I just had to be the one to get that in. If I was to be serious about him being out I would say his on court feats have been neutralized by his politics, selfishness, lack of accomplishments post Shaq as far as rings, his legal woes (perception and image), and his lack of making others better. All of that equaling out each other would leave Kobe at a starting point of “lets see what you do now”. Thus far he hasn’t done much outside of wanting to be traded.
So yea based on that I could possibly say he is out
Then I would be the blowing more smoke than Snoop. Kobe is in before he was born. He was made for this game. He is awesome. I just hope he can get at a point where he can just play and get it going and leave the other stuff behind.
I put this in another post but I thought this was messed up.
Either way, Bryant’s going to the Hall of Fame. Best of luck finding a teammate to make that induction speech.
Ian O’Connor
Special to FOXSports.com
LOL …Like I said messed up! He is still in though.
First of all, let me address the BS that’s going around about Kobe tearing up the Laker “Dynasty”.
The Lakers lost in 03′ and 04′ when Shaq was still with them! In 04′ they were manhandled by the Pistons in the Finals. The dynasty was already over before Shaq got traded! They would not have won the title next year if they stayed with Shaq. So cut the bullsh*t about Kobe killing the dynasty. If anything, it was Kupchack’s fault for bringing in stiffs like Samaki Walker and Slava Medvedenko to back up Shaq and Kobe.
Second, Kobe gets IN because one of the top 15 players in NBA history has to make the Hall. And that’s top 15 if he were to retire today. I’m thinking he might push out Bird and even crack the top 5 ever before its all said and done.
i’ll rephrase and say that the general perception is that he broke that team up. knowledgeable hhoops heads like yourselves will know that he didn’t, but the average person has already found kobe guilty of that..
as for top 5… ehhh, no, i dont think so, homie dont play dat… yes, generally players are better skilled and more athletic today than 30 years ago, but… you know what, this argument will go on forever, let’s just not get into all that. it’s friday.
he ISS INN,
one of the most taleted players ever, and as you guys pointed out earlier, he is a true pro on the court, unbelievable work ethic
that’s what makes him great: talent+ hard work
his antics are questionable, but as a player, there is no one nearly as good as him right now
I have never been a fan of Kobe but he’s a lock to get in. I would however become a fan of his if he’s traded to my squad (the Bulls). Aside from J-Kidd and A.I. this has been the easiest call. Those three are the only IN’s at this moment.
Dime–
Is the best you could come up with? Kobe Bryant? You all should be ashamed of yourselves. There is no thought process necessary for this player watch. Even my lady would select Kobe for the Hall and she don’t know sh*t about hoops.
How about a useful thought provocing watch like Mark Jackson….Dikembe Mutombo….Steve Kerr….Dennis Rodman.
I know aside from Dikembe, none of them are current players, but for real; why did you waste our time with a HOF watch for Kobe? As if there is any doubt with this dude. IN.
Dime…please get yall act together over there.
Im pretty sure Kobe can get Derek Fisher to make that introduction speech, the sad thing was that that was the ONLY name I came up with.
Kobe is in, no brainer, let’s discuss something worth debating.
Like this: If you were to retire Kobe’s jersey, what do you go with, the 8 or the 24?
Championships with 8, scoring madness with 24, you make the call.
And if we don’t do Kobe, it’s “How could you talk about Stephon Marbury for the Hall of Fame and not even mention Kobe?”
Yo did yall see on ESPN last night that at one time Jordan wore the number 12. It was like a uni. malfunction or something and he had to wear it that one night (I think the Bulls still lost though). Imagine someone who gets or has that jersey that is a collectors item fa sho.
Anyway Kob would prolly go wit 24 cause that is what he is rocking now.
If I had to choose I think Kobe would get …..Luke Walton to do the speech. LOL (Dang it is hard to figure out who could do Kobe’s intro lol).
I REALLY love how people bitch about marbury and penny saying “dime come on, these guys shouldnt be mentioned”, then they bring up melo and wade, you guys bitch about “hey dime these guys are too young”, so they mention kobe and now its “oh come on dime, you kno hes a shoe in.”
you do realize there arent many questionable guys out there? most players are either def in or def out. so quit your bitchin. We all know kobe is in.
we still need guys like robert horry, mike finley, rasheed, artest, ben wallace, peja “the best 6’9 shooter EVER” lol etc..
the 2nd best player in the league (I’ll take TD over him, but they’re the ONLY 2 guys in the discussion)
obviously in…
To drop those kind of offensive #s, then go back down the court and D up the other team’s best perimeter player is amazing. I hate Kobe as a person (dime listed the reasons why, only it’s not “coming across as” that dude IS those things) but his skills are undeniable. My biggest measurement for a player is can he do everything? There isn’t a facet of the game that Kobe isn’t amazing at. Hate the man, but respect the talent. He’s in like a white girl in Colorado…
Kobe’s basketball skills are the stuff of legend. Kobe’s off court issues are also the stuff of legend, but the bottom line is that he is definitely the type of player you build a franchise around. He’s proven he is a major part of any championship team he’s been on (NBA or international) and his international showings prove he is a reliable teammate on the floor. Aside from Wilt, there won’t be a more selfish, cantankerous bust in the building. Being from Sacramento, I’ll serve him up an HOF burger, but I won’t hold the arsenic this time either, the jerk…..
Just thinking….I wonder how I (or we) would be if we had Kobe’s skills too?
Hmmm I probably would become a way to cocky, trash talky, selfish, a playa, and only GOD knows what else. I mean I would literally know I was better than anyone at my poisiton (and probably think more than that to myself…like I am the best of all time, but people just don’t know it yet).
Nothing would be my fault and it would always be the others. Yea I probably would play politics and demand trades and cause a big mess and stir up.
I would really be mad at Karl Malone for trying to hit on my wife (lol). Before that I would tell Karl Malone that I don’t need no help on D in the All-Star game so he could get mad. Yea no telling what would happen if I had those skills.
Shooot I mean I know how I am when I am running folks in video games (Live, Madden, NCAA …). I am near having dudes trying to fight me (for trash talking), kids crying (for trash talking), and my fiance getting upset cause I won’t put down the sticks.
So I will lighten up on Kobe and just hope he can handle his gift better so that it won’t be a curse.
That is just GEE
Come on is this even debatable?All the reasons you listed for him being out have nothing to do with skills or career accomplishments.His resume is one of the most impressive in NBA history,of course he’s in.
Like Bron said, there aren’t many questionable guys. When they put up a Marbury, it’s “what the hell are they thinking?” When it’s Kobe, it’s “come on, you know he’s definitely in.” They can’t all be “maybe” guys. Though if Dime doesn’t get around to Robert Horry (in) and Ben Wallace (out) then I’ll be upset, but I’m sure they will…
No brainer… I also agree with Bron 42, this time, that Horry is an interesting case, I think Sam Cassell and Dikembe Mutumbo also would be interesting debates.
lol. what duke said, all I got is D-Fish doin the intro. Unless Kobe’s tight with Magic or the Logo, it’s Fisher’s speech.
Kobe’s in…yesterday…a year ago…first ballot.
Since I am a Laker fan, I would also like to clear up the notion that Shaq or Kobe had anything to do with the Lakers gettin crushed by the Pistons during the dynasty death. Fact is the team started the season on a 18 game win streak, then Malone got hurt. A healthy Mailman changes that whole series and what might have been instead of the trash that’s happening now. All I got is excuses till Kobe gets some help.lol
Please bring back Jerry West
I don’t know about a healthy Malone changing the outcome of that Finals..
I mean the Lakers lost 4 to 1.
Malone did have a sizable impact on that team, but I don’t think his absence cost them three wins.
Malone or not, the Pistons were the better team and they would’ve won regardless.
I’m tired of all these morons that keep saying that trading Shaq away was the reason for the Lakers’ demise. I mean their string of championship runs was already very much over after that Pistons series.
Trust me, unless there was a radical change, that old and battered up Laker squad was not going to win anymore titles.
The fact is, they had to trade Shaq because the Shaq & Kobe tandem didn’t look at the time like it was gonna bring in more titles.
The problem with Shaq leaving wasn’t the fact that he left, but that they got so little back for him.
So I guess it all comes back to that idiot Kupchack.
Him and him alone is the only reason the Lakers are in the state that they are in right now. If he wasn’t so incompetent, the Lakers would have gotten enough talent back for Shaq and actually have some draft picks that made contributions for them, and they would have remained a powerhouse.
How about doing someone a bit more contravercial ??? Someone like Glen Rice … He has some nice numbers and rings, unlike Ray Allen
spelled it wrong and glen rice isnt really a case…he got his ring from the bench ala gary peyton.
Anyways.. look out for Kobe’s 50 point outburst against the Suns tonight.
Hold on, Bron … there won’t be any bad-mouthing The Immortal Gary Payton around here. He was a contributor on the ’06 Heat. He hit two huge clutch shots in the Finals that helped them win the ‘chip.
lol this is true. then he mailed 07 in lol
ain’t a big fan of mr. bryant as he always likes to be like Mike, but still… dude has mad skillz… the dude’s will to win is just whack!
no he aint in he aint shit, just bullshittin we all know if kob dont get in nobody does
that’s a wrap…
r u kidding me, r u kidding me,
is dime will bring out TD, OR SHAQ any sooner
Is this a fucking joke? Numbers aside, the most complete offensive basketball player in the history of the game. Yeah, I think he has a good chance of getting in.
No way Kobe is getting left out!!!
Kobe DOESN’T belong in the Hall of Fame at all for one reason & one reason only- he’s the MOST SELFISH player ever to play in the entire history of the NBA
stfu adam. stop being a hater
Is this even a question..he is a shoe-in!!! i can not name all of his highlights. accomplishments…3 titles..2 all star mvp’s the last 2nd shots…can you say more!!! he had some of the illist baskets..just off the top of my head the dunk on yao..that dunk in 03 playoffs in minny! had the shot in the 04 finals..no brainer…
can nike please give him some dope kicks!!! the ultimates were fire!!!
Of course he is in.
the question is “will the Lakers retire his jersey”
that’s more prestigious than the hall of fame anyways.
hes in
but top 5 ehhh no
not even top 10
this is easy KOBE in no doubt… skills of Kobe is undeniable nomatter what..
im just thinking this Jan is he doing to make madscoring again