H.O.F. Watch – Kobe Bryant

11.02.07 10 years ago 54 Comments
IMAGE DESCRIPTIONPhoto. Jonathan Mannion

Every day we’re taking one active NBA star with at least arguable Hall of Fame credentials and breaking down his chances of getting into the Springfield, Mass., hoops mecca. We’re looking at not just past accomplishments, but also how a player’s career realistically projects for the future. For a full explanation of the process, click here. Today’s candidate: Kobe Bryant.

KOBE BRYANT (12th year, Lakers)
24.6 pts, 5.2 rebs, 4.5 asts, 1.5 stls per game

Why: Love him or hate him, Kobe is one of the most talented ballplayers in the history of the game and the closest thing the NBA has had — and may ever have — to equaling Michael Jordan on the court. The numbers are inarguable; 81 points in one game, 62 points in three quarter of work another time, streaks of 50- and 60-point games, the third-most 40-point games in NBA history, two scoring titles (including six times finishing in the Top 5), three seasons averaging 30-plus points per game, nine All-Star appearances, five All-NBA first team nods and five All-Defensive first team nods. And he has three championship rings.

Why not: No player has been more hated-on, but Kobe hasn’t done himself any favors either by coming across as an aloof, narcissistic, manipulative ball-hog. After winning three rings with Shaq in L.A., Kobe hasn’t been past the first round of the playoffs without Shaq.

Our call: IN

The H.O.F. Watch archive
11/1 – Grant Hill
10/31 – Dirk Nowitzki
10/30 – Tony Parker
10/29 – Elton Brand
10/26 – Carmelo Anthony
10/25 – Vince Carter
10/24 – Penny Hardaway
10/23 – Alonzo Mourning
10/22 – Allen Iverson
10/19 – Dwyane Wade
10/18 – Chauncey Billups
10/17 – Stephon Marbury
10/16 – Jason Kidd
10/15 – Shawn Marion
10/12 – Ray Allen
10/11 – Chris Bosh
10/10 – Chris Webber
10/9 – Paul Pierce
10/5 – Jermaine O’Neal
10/4 – Gary Payton
10/3 – Tracy McGrady

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP