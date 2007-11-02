H.O.F. Watch – Kobe Bryant

Every day we’re taking one active NBA star with at least arguable Hall of Fame credentials and breaking down his chances of getting into the Springfield, Mass., hoops mecca. We’re looking at not just past accomplishments, but also how a player’s career realistically projects for the future. For a full explanation of the process, click here. Today’s candidate: Kobe Bryant.

KOBE BRYANT (12th year, Lakers)

24.6 pts, 5.2 rebs, 4.5 asts, 1.5 stls per game

Why: Love him or hate him, Kobe is one of the most talented ballplayers in the history of the game and the closest thing the NBA has had — and may ever have — to equaling Michael Jordan on the court. The numbers are inarguable; 81 points in one game, 62 points in three quarter of work another time, streaks of 50- and 60-point games, the third-most 40-point games in NBA history, two scoring titles (including six times finishing in the Top 5), three seasons averaging 30-plus points per game, nine All-Star appearances, five All-NBA first team nods and five All-Defensive first team nods. And he has three championship rings.

Why not: No player has been more hated-on, but Kobe hasn’t done himself any favors either by coming across as an aloof, narcissistic, manipulative ball-hog. After winning three rings with Shaq in L.A., Kobe hasn’t been past the first round of the playoffs without Shaq.

Our call: IN