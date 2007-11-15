H.O.F. Watch – Steve Francis

11.15.07 10 years ago 51 Comments
IMAGE DESCRIPTIONPhoto. Gary Land

Every day we’re taking one active NBA star with at least arguable Hall of Fame credentials and breaking down his chances of getting into the Springfield, Mass., hoops mecca. We’re looking at not just past accomplishments, but also how a player’s career realistically projects for the future. For a full explanation of the process, click here. Today’s candidate: Steve Francis.

STEVE FRANCIS (9th year, Rockets/Knicks/Magic)
18.4 pts, 6.1 asts, 5.6 rebs, 1.5 stls per game

Why: Only four players in NBA history have averaged at least 15 points, 5 boards and 5 assists in each of their first five seasons — Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Grant Hill and Steve Francis. In his prime (which lasted a good six and a half years), Francis was a three-time All-Star, co-Rookie of the Year, and despite a reputation with many as a mere gunner, he finished in the league’s Top 10 in assists and steals a few times apiece.

Why not: Steve’s drop-off from “Franchise” to fringe player was swift and jarring. After he left Orlando for New York midway through the ’05-06 season, Francis soon found it hard to find playing time, let alone All-Star votes. Even in his prime, Francis only made playoff appearance (not making it past the first round), and while he put up impressive stats in the major categories, he was also a regular on the League’s Top 5 list for turnovers.

Our call: OUT

The H.O.F. Watch archive
11/14 – Ben Wallace
11/13 – Sam Cassell
11/12 – LeBron James
11/9 – Tim Duncan
11/8 – Steve Nash
11/7 – Yao Ming
11/6 – Gilbert Arenas
11/5 – Robert Horry
11/2 – Kobe Bryant
11/1 – Grant Hill
10/31 – Dirk Nowitzki
10/30 – Tony Parker
10/29 – Elton Brand
10/26 – Carmelo Anthony
10/25 – Vince Carter
10/24 – Penny Hardaway
10/23 – Alonzo Mourning
10/22 – Allen Iverson
10/19 – Dwyane Wade
10/18 – Chauncey Billups
10/17 – Stephon Marbury
10/16 – Jason Kidd
10/15 – Shawn Marion
10/12 – Ray Allen
10/11 – Chris Bosh
10/10 – Chris Webber
10/9 – Paul Pierce
10/5 – Jermaine O’Neal
10/4 – Gary Payton
10/3 – Tracy McGrady

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP