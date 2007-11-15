H.O.F. Watch – Steve Francis

Every day we’re taking one active NBA star with at least arguable Hall of Fame credentials and breaking down his chances of getting into the Springfield, Mass., hoops mecca. We’re looking at not just past accomplishments, but also how a player’s career realistically projects for the future. For a full explanation of the process, click here. Today’s candidate: Steve Francis.

STEVE FRANCIS (9th year, Rockets/Knicks/Magic)

18.4 pts, 6.1 asts, 5.6 rebs, 1.5 stls per game

Why: Only four players in NBA history have averaged at least 15 points, 5 boards and 5 assists in each of their first five seasons — Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Grant Hill and Steve Francis. In his prime (which lasted a good six and a half years), Francis was a three-time All-Star, co-Rookie of the Year, and despite a reputation with many as a mere gunner, he finished in the league’s Top 10 in assists and steals a few times apiece.

Why not: Steve’s drop-off from “Franchise” to fringe player was swift and jarring. After he left Orlando for New York midway through the ’05-06 season, Francis soon found it hard to find playing time, let alone All-Star votes. Even in his prime, Francis only made playoff appearance (not making it past the first round), and while he put up impressive stats in the major categories, he was also a regular on the League’s Top 5 list for turnovers.

Our call: OUT