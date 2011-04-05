Holding Out: Should NCAA Athletes Get Paid?

With March Madness officially coming to an end last night , fans all over the nation have been watching players pour their blood, sweat and tears into building the reputation for their respective schools. This year’s NCAA Tournament has been one of the most entertaining we’ve seen in recent years, and with every game being televised, the amount of revenue generated was through the roof. USA Today mentioned that this year’s Tournament will generate more than $771 million dollars in television rights alone.

Sure there are a lot of people who play a role in putting together one of the biggest, if not the biggest, annual event in sports, but who is really responsible for bringing in the big bucks? Obviously, it’s the players. Fans buy tickets, and tune into the games on television to see the players play, so why don’t they get any of the money generated from ticket sales or television contracts? Most of them receive a free education, as well as other benefits, but they don’t come close to equaling what the athletes generate in revenue for their schools.

Recently, the controversial argument about whether or not players deserve to get paid for their services has been getting more and more attention. It seems that the harder players seem to play, the more people start to realize how unfair the system really is.

The NCAA has several reasons for not agreeing with the idea of athletes getting paid, most of them tying to the desire to preserve the amateur status of the athlete. Those that are against the NCAA paying collegiate athletes think that it will tarnish the NCAA’s standards of integrity and professionalize the game, which to me seems as nothing more than a petty excuse for them to be greedy.

“NCAA talking about integrity,” Jay Bilas tweeted on March 31. “That’s good, but NCAA singing that same song since 1905. No difference in integrity level, just more money.”

Since 1965, the NCAA has increased its revenue by 8000 percent, so why not share some of that with the players?

According to the NCAA bylaws (Section 2, Title V), “It is a violation of NCAA rules for athletes to accept money or gifts while intending to remain eligible.” But where do you draw the line? The NCAA is so strict in maintaining these rules, and place tough consequences upon those who choose to “violate” the rules. Which of course as a result, forces players, boosters and alumni to be top secret just to get players an extra meal here or there or a few dollars to buy some extra groceries.

Did the NCAA really have to cut all ties with Chris Webber for receiving a few benefits from local caretaker Ed Martin as a collegiate athlete? Along with his other four freshman teammates, Webber brought Michigan Basketball a level of attention it had never before come close to reaching. They revolutionized college basketball altogether, increasing merchandise sales from $1.5 million a year to over $10 million a year. Without them, that extra $9 million isn’t made. Neither is the amount of television dollars that they generated. It would be one thing for the NCAA to realize that, and let Webber get away with receiving the little benefits he was getting here and there, but instead, they exploited him for his worth, and erased his entire college basketball career. If you ask me, the NCAA tarnished it’s own status of integrity right there.

Those against the NCAA paying it’s athletes often argue that a full scholarship is more than enough to compensate for the player’s services, however that argument is also another poor excuse for them to be greedy. USA Today did the research, and accounted that the value of a men’s basketball scholarship adds up to about $120,000. Now compare that $120,000 to the $120 million or so that a student can help make for his school, and tell me if that’s an equitable tradeoff.

First of all, a scholarship can be revoked at any time. The school basically gives the athlete four, one-year contracts in which they hold them to a large amount of standards and expectations that many of them struggle to maintain. So the players aren’t guaranteed anything. Also, mind you, every scholarship isn’t a full scholarship, so the partial scholarship athletes still have to pay for their education. It would be one thing if every player on the team got a full scholarship, but that’s not even the case.

Then there are players who don’t get any scholarship at all. They put in the same amount of time and effort as the full scholarship players, yet they get next to nothing in return. So aside from the opportunity to earn a free education â€“ which don’t get me wrong, is a great opportunity for those that actually need it â€“ what does an athlete really receive with his scholarship? Things like priority scheduling, excused absences and other benefits of non-monetary value, which are great perks and all, but not exactly luxurious advantages. Most of the time, the athletes on full scholarships end up leaving school early to become professional players in the long run, so the opportunity to earn a free education isn’t as enticing as it appears.

If you take away the education factor, a scholarship’s value isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. It’s almost like a club owner asking an A-list celebrity like Kanye West to perform at his venue, promising him that everything he needs while he’s there will be free â€“ wardrobe, equipment, food, drinks, etc. But once his services are complete, he doesn’t get even the slightest portion of the revenue that he helped you generate. Does that seem like a fair agreement? Absolutely not, and college basketball players are held hostage under those circumstances.