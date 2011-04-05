Holding Out: Should NCAA Athletes Get Paid?

Sure there are a lot of people who play a role in putting together one of the biggest, if not the biggest, annual event in sports, but who is really responsible for bringing in the big bucks? Obviously, it’s the players. Fans buy tickets, and tune into the games on television to see the players play, so why don’t they get any of the money generated from ticket sales or television contracts? Most of them receive a free education, as well as other benefits, but they don’t come close to equaling what the athletes generate in revenue for their schools.
Recently, the controversial argument about whether or not players deserve to get paid for their services has been getting more and more attention. It seems that the harder players seem to play, the more people start to realize how unfair the system really is.
The NCAA has several reasons for not agreeing with the idea of athletes getting paid, most of them tying to the desire to preserve the amateur status of the athlete. Those that are against the NCAA paying collegiate athletes think that it will tarnish the NCAA’s standards of integrity and professionalize the game, which to me seems as nothing more than a petty excuse for them to be greedy.
“NCAA talking about integrity,” Jay Bilas tweeted on March 31. “That’s good, but NCAA singing that same song since 1905. No difference in integrity level, just more money.”
Since 1965, the NCAA has increased its revenue by 8000 percent, so why not share some of that with the players?
According to the NCAA bylaws (Section 2, Title V), “It is a violation of NCAA rules for athletes to accept money or gifts while intending to remain eligible.” But where do you draw the line? The NCAA is so strict in maintaining these rules, and place tough consequences upon those who choose to “violate” the rules. Which of course as a result, forces players, boosters and alumni to be top secret just to get players an extra meal here or there or a few dollars to buy some extra groceries.
Did the NCAA really have to cut all ties with Chris Webber for receiving a few benefits from local caretaker Ed Martin as a collegiate athlete? Along with his other four freshman teammates, Webber brought Michigan Basketball a level of attention it had never before come close to reaching. They revolutionized college basketball altogether, increasing merchandise sales from $1.5 million a year to over $10 million a year. Without them, that extra $9 million isn’t made. Neither is the amount of television dollars that they generated. It would be one thing for the NCAA to realize that, and let Webber get away with receiving the little benefits he was getting here and there, but instead, they exploited him for his worth, and erased his entire college basketball career. If you ask me, the NCAA tarnished it’s own status of integrity right there.
*** *** ***
Those against the NCAA paying it’s athletes often argue that a full scholarship is more than enough to compensate for the player’s services, however that argument is also another poor excuse for them to be greedy. USA Today did the research, and accounted that the value of a men’s basketball scholarship adds up to about $120,000. Now compare that $120,000 to the $120 million or so that a student can help make for his school, and tell me if that’s an equitable tradeoff.
First of all, a scholarship can be revoked at any time. The school basically gives the athlete four, one-year contracts in which they hold them to a large amount of standards and expectations that many of them struggle to maintain. So the players aren’t guaranteed anything. Also, mind you, every scholarship isn’t a full scholarship, so the partial scholarship athletes still have to pay for their education. It would be one thing if every player on the team got a full scholarship, but that’s not even the case.
Then there are players who don’t get any scholarship at all. They put in the same amount of time and effort as the full scholarship players, yet they get next to nothing in return. So aside from the opportunity to earn a free education â€“ which don’t get me wrong, is a great opportunity for those that actually need it â€“ what does an athlete really receive with his scholarship? Things like priority scheduling, excused absences and other benefits of non-monetary value, which are great perks and all, but not exactly luxurious advantages. Most of the time, the athletes on full scholarships end up leaving school early to become professional players in the long run, so the opportunity to earn a free education isn’t as enticing as it appears.
If you take away the education factor, a scholarship’s value isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. It’s almost like a club owner asking an A-list celebrity like Kanye West to perform at his venue, promising him that everything he needs while he’s there will be free â€“ wardrobe, equipment, food, drinks, etc. But once his services are complete, he doesn’t get even the slightest portion of the revenue that he helped you generate. Does that seem like a fair agreement? Absolutely not, and college basketball players are held hostage under those circumstances.
They get thousands of dollars of free schooling and the training to make millions when/if they graduate by playing a game.
That’s paid.
I look at is as free education for the people who take advantage of it and free advertisement for yourself. If your good enough playing basketball in college, you have a great chance to play professionally anywhere in the world.
to me this is a bull shit article.
college athletes get paid millions of dollars once they arrive in the NBA. The ones that aren’t as fortunate usually play overseas and get paid extravagantly as well…
also, where do u draw the line? how much can they earn? who gets how much? wealthy school just buying all star college teams? paying star players in high school is the next step?
college basketball should not be complaining at all! they have a nice life in college where they are treated as stars and more than make up that 1-2-3-4 years of non-paid basketball when they hit the majors….
Great piece, Jaimie!
Clearly none of you guys read the article, and just responded to the question. Take a couple minutes to read this and hear the other side. It’s easy to say that the ends justify the means, but it’s harder to try and figure out what’s right.
@yves — “college athletes get paid millions of dollars once they arrive in the NBA. The ones that aren’t as fortunate usually play overseas and get paid extravagantly as well.”
Not true at all. There are 340-something NCAA D-1 basketball teams. That means there are about 4,080 players in given season. The percentage of them who play pro ball anywhere in the world is VERY small, and the percentage who go to the NBA even smaller.
“also, where do u draw the line? how much can they earn? who gets how much? wealthy school just buying all star college teams? paying star players in high school is the next step?”
I do agree that the toughest part would be determining who gets paid how much, but the thing about it is that the big-time schools already get the big-time players anyway. I don’t think that would change at all. Whether the NCAA or schools paid players or not, Duke would still get top-notch recuits, as would Kentucky and Kansas and UCLA and so on.
I use to think it was a good idea especially seeing that the NCAA makes billions from these players, but in essence they are getting paid and WELL 240,000 in education. Alot of people don’t think thats enough, they should try to pay that while locking down a fulltime job and a place to live. I do though find it ridiculous that some college athletes who come from nothing don’t have money to buy a burger if they so desired. Keep the game clean, pay them, but only what they would make from having a “work study” job.
Great article…
I think of this as an unpaid internship. Yes, we’d all like to be paid for an internship but the experience is the important thing. Players are there for the experience of playing against top competition. When the internship is over they have a recommendation on their resume which aides them when they apply for higher paying positions. Without the experience, prospective employers have very little to rely on in making an investment in you.
The NCAA is not forcing players to play. There is an unpopular and riskier solution [Europe] but the NCAA does not hold a gun to a players head. They keep their guns ready, in case a player violates the already established rules.
If money is what you are after go to Europe, or think of it as an investment in your future to play in the NCAA. For the players that are walk on athletes, once again, that was a choice they made. It is a choice to play sports in college.
I went to college on a “full ride” in terms of grants, scholarships, loans, etc. In other words, I didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket while I was in school. But if I didn’t have a part-time job, plus the stipend I got for working for the school paper, I wouldn’t have been able to survive simply on my financial aid package.
Now take a college athlete who is on a full ride. (Another big misconception is that every D-1 athlete is on full scholarship, which is untrue. Go ask somebody who plays baseball, tennis or track.) Anyway, they’re not paying out of pocket for school, but they have what often amounts to a full-time job between practice, meetings, workouts, film, etc. But they can’t get any money from this full-time job. So yeah, a lot of them are worse off than somebody like me, who can make money during the school year.
That said, D-1 athletes often have access to the best tutors, academic advisors, academic planners and meal plans, so I don’t feel entirely bad for them.
Pay the kids. Been saying it for a while now. The schools, Networks, and sportswear magazines make sooooooo much money off football and basketball while these kids don’t see a penny of it. I’ve seen the arguments above saying that they get a free education. A free education doesn’t put food on the table while they are in school. That’s the LEAST that a school can do for these kids while they make MILLIONs off them. Many college athletes, especially football and basketball players, come from underprivileged homes. Their parents (or parent, in many cases) have to work multiple jobs to feed these kids.
Back in the day, the NCAA punished a kid for taking a couple hundred dollars as an allowance from an uncle. WTF is that?! That’s FAMILY and he can’t take money for food? That’s bullshit. The NCAA should give the kids 7-8k per year. That’s part-time-job type of money and it’s enough, IMO, to keep the kids comfortable and decrease the chance of them taking money from agents. If you think about it, the kids are actually working for the school. Yes they go to classes, but they also play sports to generate income for the program and that’s something the other students don’t do.
The NCAA isn’t blind to this argument. The problem, as mentioned above, is that you can’t draw a definitive line. Would you pay be determined by success on the court? You’d have to apply whatever pay system to ALL college sports.
Besides, there has to be some loophole here. Create a credit union that offers “student loans” run by people who may or may not be affiliated with the Booster program. That “student loan” would then be used a spending money at the school bookstore which just so happens to sell American Express gift cards. Then that “Student Loan” may or may not be paid by “excess funds” from a scholarship.
It may not be that easy but if there is a will there’s a way.
Two questions to consider:
1. Should high school athletes get paid? Between the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand game, and a couple ESPN broadcasts, Austin Rivers was on national TV probably 5-6 times this year, and I’m sure Winter Park HS was on local TV at least a few more times. And those games generated money. So should Rivers get some money as well? Should every player on his team get money?
2. Should Little League kids get paid if their team makes the LL World Series? Same logic. The games are on TV, which generates dollars and brings exposure to the Little League organization. How much should we pay those players? (And what about the kids in the National Spelling Bee?)
lets look at the facts
1) there is revenue coming in
2) coaches get paid crazy $$$$
3) D-1 athletes are not allowed to work at all (let alone have the time)
Any type of logical reasoning should lead to the the conclusion that athletes should get a “stipend” during the season
the solution – every school has to pay the same amount and tiers of pay go by length of season/competitions (i.e. golf, track, swimming)
bonus should be awarded for winning conference or national championships
This argument has so many sides to consider. If a pay system for athletes was implemented, I could honestly see more than a few schools deciding to drop/downgrade their sports programs. If you believe that college, although a business, should be here for education, paying athletes is a bad way to use funds that are already hard to come by.
My alma mater, Seattle University, was a top basketball school for decades until (as the short version goes) one school president in the ’80s decided we were putting too much emphasis on sports and that funding a D-1 program wasn’t the best use of money. So we dropped all the way down to NAIA until just moving back up to D-1 recently. I could see some mid-major programs pulling a similar move if they suddenly had to start paying athletes on top of all the school’s other expenses.
The college plantation. Black males earning large sums of money for white men without being properly compensated. Shocking!
“Should Little League kids get paid if their team makes the LL World Series? ”
In short, yes. The winning team should get money if they don’t, the coach or manager should divide the purse money.
A friend of mine’s daughter plays softball and she plays in pretty big tournaments. They’ve won a couple of times and the prize was a big-ass trophy, medals for the team and a small cheque. The manager put some of the money back into the softball team for equipment for the team, and some money was given to the parents for travel/food costs. In essence the players did get paid… in equipment and being fed by the team. I have a feeling that the UConn and Butler players won’t see 1/100th of the money their school made for appearing in the Championship game.
My argument is the NCAA makes multimillions… not just thousands of dollars. I don’t know for sure but i’m pretty positive the money Austin Rivers generated doesn’t quite matchup to what the NCAA saw during the tournament. Maybe they can at least give some prize money to the players who make it to the tournament and the NIT. Maybe a little more the further your team advances. So start with, i dunno, $200 per player. Then it goes up $100 each round. Maybe another bonus for reaching the Final Four, another bonus for reaching the Final, and another one for reaching the Final. I’m just throwing out figures so take the numbers as examples.
It’s really not fair that the kids on academic scholarships are allowed to work and earn their own money for day-to-day things, while the student athletes basically work for the school but don’t see shit in return.
@JAY — It’s also dumb that a “normal” kid can accept any kind of gift they want, but athletes can’t. If some rich alumni wanted to slip me $100 for doing a good job on the school newspaper, that’s fine. But if I played basketball and that same alumn wanted to give me $100 for having a good game, it would be against the rules. If my Dad has a friend who works for a professional newspaper and the friend gives me some money just because, that’s OK. But if I played basketball, and my Dad’s friend worked anywhere near the basketball industry, he couldn’t give me anything.
@JAY — “My argument is the NCAA makes multimillions… not just thousands of dollars. I don’t know for sure but i’m pretty positive the money Austin Rivers generated doesn’t quite matchup to what the NCAA saw during the tournament.”
Doesn’t matter. If the service I provided for you generated five dollars or $5 million, I could argue that I deserve a piece of the pie. If I mowed your lawn and tended to your garden and you proceeded to win $500 from your neighborhood’s “Best Garden” contest, I could come at you saying I deserve a piece. If I played basketball in your tournament and you got $550 million, I could also come at you saying I deserve a piece. So if Florida’s high school athletic commission earned a few thousand dollars in TV and ticket-sales money from their state tournament, Austin Rivers and his teammates could say they deserve a share. Not their school, not their parents, but them personally.
Good Idea Jay – NCAA Football has a similar program during the bowl season. Each game has a package for each player on those teams, somewhere between $250-500. Players get jackets, headphones, ipods, gift cards, clothes just for making it to the bowl game. Since the powers that be don’t want to share money, in order to have something trickle down to the players you have to make even more money.
Let a company sponsor sponsor each round.
The Mercedes Final 4-matic
The Apple Ipod 64-gig Round
Long Fence Play-in games
DDR Big Dance Championship
Each round the players get a gift package of a certian monetary value. You know you liked the Mercedes Final 4-matic idea, ADMIT IT!
@AB – The school systen gives Austin a platform to play on, without a league to play in, who is he? The organizations are providing players the experience to showcase their talents. What you do from there is up to you.
If you enter a painting to an art exhibit, should they pay you? Without my space to showcase your work, the opportunity to be seen would be harder for you to come by. NCAA athletes are given a platform to showcase their talents to the next level.
To take it even further, why stop at just athletes? If a professor is doing research and one of my papers helps in that field, shouldn’t I get a piece of the grant money for him/her to continue their research? If anything, the money generated by athletes should benefit all students [SOCIALISM] by lowering the tuition.
Great article. Did y’all see the outside the lines yesterday? This was the exact topic and it was very interesting. President hopeful ralph nader was on it and was actually spittin knowledge. The main question tht came up was if student athletes are to be paid how wld tht translate to paying the swim team or the tennis team? Since most of the revenue is from football or basketball…hmm. this topic isn’t new, like the writer above says above jus now a lot more people hv opinions on it. Remember tht movie “the program”? This booster pays omar epps for a good game and he’s like “wht is this”? Tht was in the early nineties!
Also, how wld the smaller schools generate a pay for play type of program?
Pay the players minimum wage for the hours they put in (practice, games, travel).
The money generated should be used to cover costs (salaries, equipment, gas, hotels, meals, etc.). Anything above that should be donated to charity. Or at least used to lower tuition costs. Either way, the revenue should go to serve the greater good, not line some rich dude’s pockets.
The fab five doc touched on this also and in reality since most students don’t stay for the full term anymore thy need to do away with “paid education” crap. I think thy should b paid but again how do u divide the money? Wow…what a great read this article was
I like the idea JAY suggested, give the athletes an allowance something like $600-$1000 per month depending on division and length of sport. It is absolute BS that players cannot get ANY form of money. I’m in college right now on a scholarship and I get money from my parents to help see me through the month. Yet the athletes from my school can’t get JACK SHIT from anyone.
As much as they are student athletes, they are also people. They just moved out of their parents house for the first time. They make the school money. They should see some of it.
HBO real sports just did the breakdown of why college players in football and basketball should be paid and how to accomplish it.
Apparently duke basketball in 2009 made profits of 27mil. Using the way the NBA & NFL shares their profits (57%) then duke players that year would’ve each been paid $1.2mil each. That is just for 2009! Im sure with a duke education each kid can make that money Stretch.
For the ppl who claim that getting a degree is a fair exchange i say this. If im staying 4yrs a duke making $1 mil per year that give me 4 mil when im done. U can subtract my education cost (say $500k) im still leaving with the $3.5mil i was worth. I dont need a duke education to do that math. Also the school will continue to sell my jersey once i’m gone and profit from that.
If you don’t think the players deserve a portion of the money because they aren’t professionals, then maybe the schools should stop using them like they are pro’s. Stop making profits off them with tv revenue, stop pimping them out to shoe companies, stop using the ncaa tournament as a way to generate hundreds of millions each year.
I say pay the guys. I’ll never understand why colleges think its okay to make MILLIONS off these kids without giving them a little something. I’m not saying they should get big time money but in all honesty how is it okay to sell a jersey with a guys name on it and he doesnt have access to any of the benefits from it. I say set them up with a little salary of 1600 a month. Not to much to ask in my opinion, maybe lesser schools give a little less but around that figure. Thats just the cost of living imo these kids work hard and produce money for these programs. If schools did this we wouldnt have to have these scandals pop up every year about some kid accepting a free jersey from a sports store. Its unfair to keep ripping the kids off.
Players should have been getting paid a long time ago. SEC schools are paying players on the D.L. in football and basketball but if my CANES in football were to do anything eligle again. They would drop the the AKRON HAMMER on us again in Miami and i dont think its fair and im confused. The NCAA is biased and full of S#@T and its nothing but modern day slavery in a bussiness way…
The only way you will get the NCAA to change is to do something else. Offer a different platform to compete with them or else a monopoly will remain a monopoly. The NFL merged with the AFL because they were paying more to play in their league. Most rules in the NFL stemmed from the USFL.
If there was a seperate league that players out of high school could play in and also have a shot at making the NBA, the NCAA WILL change. Since the value of education is overhyped players do what has been natural and choose to play college ball.
Let’s say 60 of the top 100 HS recruits played in a league that gave them each WNBA salaries for the year they played, then enter the draft. The NCAA is now robbed of its talent. The max years a player can play in that league is 5, 5 x $45K = enough to pay a college tuition and get a degree if you never get drafted. That league would become a farm system for the NBA. The players are playing with the best of their high school class in a controlled environment, getting paid, can still go pro, and if financially responsible would have money to go to a college to get a degree. Win-Win
They could pay each kid 1000 a month so that they can go hang out, have money to take there girlfriend out to eat, and etc. Than the NCAA wonder why players are robbing and doing eligle stuff when they just dont understand that these players where not born with a silver spoon in there mouth like they were and come from poor familys. Its just not right and thats why im always on the players side. You can sell my Jersey and make money off of me but if i even sell my practice Jersey just to buy food to eat. I get suspended? Pimps dont even treat the females that make money for them that bad…
the NBDL is a great alternative but it’ll take a kid like Austin Rivers to jump there straight from high school. In Austins case he can pay for his own college anytime and he’ll kill in the D-League and be drafted in a year or two. If a few kids do that and bring more attention/revenue to the D-League they could actually make a nice salary a few years from now. Because i think now the avg salary in the NBDL is 35k. And that certainly isn’t enough.
NO THEY SHULDNT GET PAID!!! THEY ARE REWARDED WITH A FREE FRICKIN COLLEGE EDUCATION!!!!!! Some people cant afford to go to a GREAT COLLEGE like Duke or UNC or WAKEFOREST etc etc…… SO NO THEY SHULDNT GET PAID…… a FREE EDUCATION is enough PAY!!!!
@Chicagorilla — It’s about $35,000 for the D-League, but you also don’t have to pay for your apartment (I believe), which allows that salary to stretch A LOT farther. I’ve spent time with some D-League players, and they had decent apartments, some had cars, and they had enough money left over to build good-sized sneaker collections, get nice TVs, etc.
@i am a witness — I got a (mostly) free education to a good school, but I still needed a part-time job to make ends meet beyond tuition, books, etc. The fact that D-1 athletes can’t work, and wouldn’t have time to work anyway because their sport is so demanding, is the problem.
“As much as they are student athletes, they are also people. They just moved out of their parents house for the first time. They make the school money. They should see some of it.”
^ pretty much sums up how I feel. Good job stunna.
@Chi: “Using the way the NBA & NFL shares their profits (57%)”
I don’t think that’s a good way of looking at it. No way the schools are going to share profits like the pro leagues do. We’re just arguing for the squirrels to get a nut, not half the tree. Lol. A lot of schools will close their programs if they pay their players THAT percentage.
Here’s another proposal… this is taking into account the fact that some schools make waaaay more money than others. (According to Chi, Duke made 27mill.) I call it “The Lil Baller Fund”.
The NCAA calculates the totals all of the profits for basketball at every school… let’s say it was 350 mill for example (i’m sure it’s more). Then they calculate the total payments for all players, equal pay, no matter if you’re the star or 12th man, they’re all in the same boat. So using rough math at $150/wk x 12 players on a team. That’s 1800 a month. Multiply that by the number of months in a college season, 5. That’s roughly $9000/team, per year. Multiply that by the number of schools in D1. Wiki says there’s 346. So $9000/school x 346 schools = 3.1Mill to pay all the D1 athletes minimum wage for the playing season.
NOW, back to my proposal. Let’s calculate the percentage of profits each school made in comparison to the whole NCAA. Duke made 27mill… using the 350Mill for this example… 27mill/250mill that’s 7.7% of the big picture. Take Duke’s 7.7% of the 3.1Mill to pay all the student athletes is $238,700 for Duke. The smaller school will pay much less into the fund because they made much less money. $238,700 for Duke is PENNIES compared to what they make. They get donations from alumni all the time and I bet it’s more the 238,700/yr.
Disagree with the figures if you want, but I think it’s a fair way of distributing the costs for every school. Thoughts? Does it make sense?
THEY GET A FREE FIRST-CLASS EDUCATION WHILE OTHER STUDENTS SPEND THE REST OF THEIR ADULT LIVES PAYING OFF DEBT THEY INCUR AS STUDENTS. THEY ARE GETTING PAID NOW. WHY IS THERE A DEBATE ABOUT THIS??
@darko — There is a debate because the other students don’t play such a publicly prominent role in generating millions of dollars for the school.
@JAY
I like that idea, have schools pay the players based on the % of profits they make. That makes it fair for both sides, smaller schools remain competitive and since all the players get paid the same it removes jealousy within the team.
IMO I agree Chi in that the D-League should be set up as an NBA farm system. Allow people to come in from HS, set them up with nice apartments, hell you can even have a care taker with them to help them with the up and downs. but I only see that happening if a solid class all decide to got there. Still wishful thinking though…
@Stunnaboy2K11 — I don’t even think you need the caretakers. D-League teams aren’t that much different from college teams; the older guys look out for the younger guys, players pretty much do everything together or in cliques, etc. And it’s not like any D-League teams are based in NYC or LA or Miami. These are smaller towns. A lot of guys really just sit around their apartments or chill with their girl when they’re not playing/practicing.
while people keep going on and on about education, lets not act like its mandatory that your 4yr degree translates to a 80K/yr job. I have plenty of friends who are educated and jobless right now.
And furthermore the guys who are the best players generally stay less than 3yrs. most of them dont even get an associates degree! Either way, with the money generated there is ways of paying money to these EMPLOYEES. The HBO special also showed the salaries of some of the NCAA big wigs, on avg it was $425k…none of them ever scored a basket or a touchdown yet they rolling in the dough.
This is as close to recreating slavery as you can get. Slave owners provided room and board, fed their slaves and all. Yet they made tons of money off them as those slaves picked millions of pounds of cotton.
I understand the argument – paying these athletes a percentage of the revenue they generate from the school – but then what would be the difference between them and professional athletes? And how would you determine which players get which amount of money? By thier stats? Or would a team’s star be paid as much as the last man off the bench? This would lead to agents, contracts, endorsement deals and soon there would be absolutely no difference between college and the NBA. If you want to get paid – go to Europe. It worked for Brandon Jennings…
Nobody is including how much the costs are for recruiting and facility costs. The overall expenses to have sports programs are way to much. There was a statistic on Michigan’s football program on how much it cost to run a program and it is mind boggling something in the range of 33 million. I once had a class in college where this was a topic and the professor brought in stats to show that most don’t understand that these kids are getting an education/ room and board/ meal money/etc.. that equal around $220,000 per student athlete and foe every Kemba there are alot more Rob Pelinka’s. Plus what is next if a star high school player draws fans, should we pay him for it? I really think we need to have a better minor leagues. As of now are true minor leagues for Football and Basketball are the NCAA.
As for Chicagorilla, if a college athlete is getting compared to slavery please sign me up to be a slave. Athletes can go to a major university with a bullshit GPA and for free. A true student that has a 3.9 gpa gets turned down left and right from a top university, but an athlete with a 2.5 gpa can not only attend the school, but go for free, eat for free, room and board for free, and this is also for a 9th man that we never heard of. So if we decide to pay athletes, than we should only pay who generate and eliminate a scholarship. So only around 50 college athletes should be paid. This would be fair and say goodbye to athletic programs.
I disagree Jamie. What you did not include is that athletes get pell grants- which total to at least $1,000 a year may be more for spending money. They get all there books and room/board, and education paid for. They also get food money on away game trips- which is way more than they need each meal. They get all the free gear as well, exclusive Nike/adidas/ Jordan/ Under Armor stuff that is worth a ton. They dont deserve to get paid on top of that. They chose to play basketball at that level, and they knew they were not going to get paid and they knew the commitment it would take. They do it b/c they enjoy it, its a free education, and only 1% of them are going to the NBA anyway.
This debate will live until the NCAA changes their achaic rules and regulations and quit exploiting these guys. After watching the Fab 5 documentary and seeing the dollars the these colleges and the NCAA make off the backs of these kids… WTF!! I agree wit Chicagorill in saying that this is as close to slavery as it gets!..
Instead of the NCAA or schools paying players, I think a lot of these problems would be solved if the NCAA just relaxed on its rules about accepting gifts. If the rich Kentucky boosters were allowed to line the pockets of UK’s basketball team, the NCAA and/or University wouldn’t have to worry about spending its own money and players would be satisfied.
Granted, a lot would have to be done to combat this “free market” system from devolving into point-shaving, gambling, mafia, etc., but just on the surface, what is so wrong about people with money wanting to give money/gifts to athletes?
I agree with Austin’s last post, it would take A LOT for the NCAA to start paying its players. There are so many different factors that would go into whats fair and what isn’t fair. It may be farfetched, but I feel that it can at least be a reason for the NCAA to loosen up the reigns a little bit. If they do decide to pay the players, and implement a fair system for all schools which everyone can agree on, (or at least let the players make profits off of there own image) it would be good, the players deserve it. Their the reason we all watch aren’t they?
Cosign AB. I’d love to see the kids taking making from boosters. Lol. The NCAA should allow for boosters to provide gifts for the entire team, not just one player. They should say, “You want to pay Harrison Barnes?? Give the whole team money. Gifts for everyone, or gifts for nobody. Your choice.”
Don’t know about ya’ll, but I have to pay for my college. Thousands and thousands of dollars.
These kids don’t.
They’re already getting paid, let’s not get it twisted.
@ dagwaller
Two things…
1) not every student athlete has a full scholarhsip.
2) Other than your tuition and book costs, are you bringing in revenue for your school? I’m not talking about being part of a fashion show fundraiser earning a couple thousand dollars. Are you bringing in millions of dollars?
No offense but you don’t mean the same to your school as Harrison Barnes or Jared Sullinger are to their schools. Don’t get it twisted.
@JAY
1.) The student athletes that do bring in all that money for thier schools, are on full athletic scholarships. Believe that.
2.) If they want to play for a team and get paid, let them go to Europe. It’s an option that has worked for others and they can play and get paid. They dont HAVE to go to college and be an AMATEUR athlete.
I wrote a 12 page paper on this last year in college
@Jay – good points. No, I definitely never brought any money to my school, haha.
NO athlete gets paid by that scale, though. If they did, LeBron would’ve been paid 50 mil or 100 mil , while Joel Anthony would be paid 40k.
Scholarships seem like contracts to me. “We don’t have a clue as to how much $ or success you’re going to bring us, so we’re going to give you X money to be here.”