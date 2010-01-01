Holiday Style

Apparently Rodney Stuckey got his holidays mixed up, because he treated New Year’s Eve like it was Halloween, trying his best to fill out an Isiah Thomas costume. In the first quarter of Pistons/Bulls, Stuckey got the ball on a fast break and planted his left foot wrong, dropping to the floor with a sprained ankle. Pulling himself off the floor like Zeke in ’88 Finals, Stuckey toughed it out until a little later in the half, when he was coming around a corner and rolled the ankle again. Stuck left after that one, but soon returned and played the rest of the game in obvious pain while still putting up a team-high 22 points … Stuckey matched his counterpart Derrick Rose (22 pts) pretty even-money — seriously, it’s hard enough staying in front of D-Rose when you have two good ankles — but he couldn’t do much about the Pistons getting owned on the glass. Joakim Noah pulled down 21 rebounds as the Bulls dominated the boards (49-33) and got the W … You knew Craig Sager was gonna do something crazy for New Year’s Eve, and he didn’t disappoint. For the Spurs/Heat game in San Antonio, Sager broke out a black suit with rhinestones and sequins all over it, something he must have borrowed it from one of The Five Heartbeats. Truly a jaw-dropping ensemble from a guy who makes it hard to shock you anymore … As for the game itself, the Spurs had their best performance of the season so far, handing the Heat a 30-piece thanks to a dominant defensive effort in the second half and back-cutting the Heat to death on the other end. Miami hit only 10 shots after halftime, and D-Wade (16 pts, 6-18 FG) sat out the fourth quarter as the symbolic white flag … Tim Duncan (23 pts, 10 rebs) also sat out the fourth, having done his work early by putting Udonis Haslem and J.O. in the torture rack … How long do you think it’ll be before DeJuan Blair can make it through an NBA game without the announcers mentioning that he has no ACLs? … Ernie Johnson called Chris Tucker “one of the great NBA fans.” Is that because Smokey is really a die-hard fan like that, or is it just because he’s famous and shows up at NBA games? … Kevin Durant got his obligatory 31-point stat line, but it was Nick Collison who was huge down the stretch of OKC’s win over the Jazz. (Every time you say “huge” now, you have to say it in Tiger Woods‘ voice.) Collison scored inside with 1:05 left, and after Deron Williams gave Utah the lead with a steal and breakaway and-one dunk, Collison rebounded Durant’s missed jumper with four seconds left and got fouled. To the line, Collison iced both free throws. On Utah’s last possession, Thabo Sefolosha forced Deron to give it up, and Ronnie Price bricked a baseline jumper. Thabo did catch some of Price’s arm on the follow-through, and maybe you get that call in Salt Lake City, but not in OKC … No teeth were lost in the rematch between Carl Landry‘s grill and Dirk Nowitzki‘s elbow, and Landry got a little payback by outscoring Dirk (15-11) in a Houston win. Aaron Brooks scored 30 points, and Shane Battier got the go-ahead three late in the fourth that proved the difference … Reggie Miller said it like basically everybody else has said it lately about Baron Davis: “When he’s on, Baron Davis is one of the top — if not the top — point guard in the game. When he’s off, he’s one of the worst.” Baron was on last night (20 pts, 7 asts), leading the Clippers to a relatively easy win over Philly … The Clips pulled away in the third quarter, when fill-in coach Tony Brown (Mike Dunleavy Sr. had a bad back) went to a packed-in zone, just begging the Sixers to hit a jumper. Nobody on A.I.‘s team wanted to take one, and nobody was able to make one. And it took about 13 minutes for Eddie Jordan to realize that maybe he should put Jason Kapono in the game to get a shooter on the floor. By that point it was just a highlight factory, though: Marcus Camby hit a corner three to end the third quarter with L.A. up by 15, Baron opened the fourth with a deep three, and DeAndre Jordan threw down a nasty follow dunk as part of the icing on the cake … We’re out like ’09 …
Happy New Year, suckas.
HEY HEY HEY HEY HEY,
SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY
excellent out line, dime. excelllllent.
Happy 2010, everybody
did you guys miss manu’s move? he pulled the shamgod/bodiroga and finnished with his off hand.
Happy New Year GOD Bless!
Happy New Years everyone
Dime
How realistic is a Darko to OKC/Houston/Portland trade? Those 3 teams could use someone to rebound and play C/PF since they are under height or their bigs aren’t that well. And those 3 teams aren’t really in the mix for cap space (maybe OKC) so sending expiring/low contracts for Darko could be beneficial? I know Darko’s contract expires but T-Mac’s contract also expires, along with Larry Hughes. How realistic would a Darko + Larry Hughes for T-Mac trade be? Or Darko for Etan Thomas from OKC? I think if Darko went to a team like Houston or OKC where he would get at least 20 minutes or so at C then he could prove he is effective and perhaps stay in the NBA. And if he went to Houston he could start at C and they’d have a rotation of Darko, Scola, Landry, Hayes which wouldn’t be too bad. Or Darko in OKC with Green, Ibaka, Kristic would be effecient as well and all teams still stay under the cap but get a player they could perhaps experiment with. It’s not like Houston or OKC could get worse if they had Darko. And in Houston’s case, giving up T-Mac and getting Larry Hughes and Darko at least gives them a big to rebound and a guard to score. What are your thoughts Dime?
T-Mac + Brian Cook for Larry Hughes, Darko Millicic and Nate Robinson?
T-Mac for Larry Hughes and Darko?
Darko for Etan Thomas?
Happy New Years Dime, now where’s the article about Dan Dickau?
someone has a big man-crush on darko.
darko ain’t gonna happen.
happy 2010!
Durant is playing with such intensity, its really is a joy to watch. To me thats one of the things which really sets him apart. I mean Beasley is talented but do you ever see him play with the intensity of Durant?
Im begining to think that is ceiling is much higher then Carmelo and Wade. He is that good.
happy new years peeps
Happy New Years Dime, and now where’s the article on how big of a joke the All Star voting on T-Mac is?
@QQ Don’t worry, Steve Nash is only behind T-Mac a 1000 votes and should eclipse him come all star weekend, that is unless Yao Ming starts tweeting his Chinese countrymen to start voting in T-Mac.
Manu does the illest shamgod in the NBA.
@SpitHotFiyah – man I didn’t even notice he finished that play right handed. And can he please get a freakin’ AND-ONE? Jesus!
He also had another wicked crossover into step-back jumper that ripped twine. That step-back is a thing of beauty, boy.
You do not want to face this Ginobili in the playoffs. Unless you like having your heart ripped from your chest Temple of Doom style.
“How long do you think it’ll be before DeJuan Blair can make it through an NBA game without the announcers mentioning that he has no ACLs?”
dime its gonna be a LONG time! i mean damn you cant go a single game without any announces (outside of the local spurs guys) talking about george hill is from a tiny little school called IUPUI or ewwie puwwie. its gonna be a LONG TIME!
Happy new year, boys
The NY Post reports:
NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas and his Washing ton Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton drew guns on each other in the team’s locker room during a Christmas Eve dispute over a gambling debt, The Post has learned.
League sources say the pistol-packing point guards had heaters at the ready inside the Verizon Center, the Washington, DC home of the Wizards â€” whose name was changed from the Bullets over gun-violence concerns.
whoa
Pretty boring Smack today.
And did I read someone talking about a trade for Darko Milicic? I would beg my GM to never trade for the biggest bust of the decade. Darko should do the NBA and its fans a favor and kill himself.
Have an average new year, bros!
@ Post 18
i was just about to post this. WTF! man arenas was my dude but its time for him to go.
man QQ got some serious hate for t-mac.. seems like you cant read an article without this guy clowning macgrady.. enough.. take that haterade somewhere else!!
@Post 18
“The good news for Javaris is that Arenas is a career 42% shot, so he would have probably survived.”
the arenas + quick shooter/shot% jokes were old within five minutes.
but: can the wizards appeal to have the contract voided? that would be perfect for them. if they cant arenas just became ever more untradable
Long live the Washington Bullets.
Happy New Year…
Wizards basketball….. Win, Lose or Draw
LOL @ post 18. Early vote for post of the year
sorry…post 22. Still laughin.
And props to Baron for doin what we know he can do out in LA. When you play like that, they don’t talk about your contract. Wait til Blake gets back.
@ 21:
It ain’t QQ if it ain’t hating T-Mac. LOL.
But if it he plays ONE fucking great game this year and he shows the willingness to work hard for his team to win, I’ll stop.
That’s a deal.
Better late than never. Happy New Year everyone! All the best for 2010.