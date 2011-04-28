Homage “Havlicek Stole The Ball!” T-Shirt

If you’re not familiar with Columbus-based clothing company Homage, you should be. Paying homage to some of the greatest personalities and moments from back in the day, their tees “tell stories of triumph, individualism and hustle, preserving the old school and creating new legacies.” Their latest installment? Commemorating Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek.

With five seconds to play in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals and the defending champion Celtics up 110-109, the Sixers inbounded the ball under their own basket. Philly guard Hal Greer lobbed a pass to the sideline, but Havlicek leaped, got a hand on the pass, and tipped it backward to Sam Jones. Jones tossed it back to Hondo in the corner, and he heaved up a meaningless shot as the Boston faithful mobbed the parquet floor and legendary Celtics announcer Johnny Most wailed, “Havlicek stole the ball! It’s all over!”

To cop this tee for $28 or anything else from Homage, visit their webstore HERE.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.