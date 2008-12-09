Homecourt Advantage: Cleveland and Portland Look To Defend Tonight

As I mentioned last night, the Portland Trail Blazers are the only team outside of Cleveland still undefeated at home. Tonight, both teams will be in action as they host games and look to keep their streaks alive.
Cleveland (17-3), who has won eight in a row overall, will be looking for their 12th straight home win when they face Toronto. Portland (15-7), who has won eight out of their last 10, will be looking for their eigth straight home win when they face Orlando.
If one streak will come under fire, it’s going to be Portland’s. The Magic (16-5) have also won eight out of their last 10 and have a 7-2 record on the road. Cleveland on the other hand faces a struggling Raptor team that’s 4-6 on the road this season.
Records aside, will Cleveland or Portland lose at home tonight?
We’ll see, but I hope that they both stay undefeated at home. It’s a great thing to be happy at home.
If Lebron James actually had some real talent around him like Kobe or P Pierce, he would be winning championships left and right
I don’t see Portland losing to Orlando, because Orlando seems weak to me. Weak at heart, weak at soul. Overall weak.
Cavs are winning by at least 10. If Orlando can sink 3’s, they keep it close but lose by at least 5. If they can’t sink 3’s, they get routed.
i think raptors are due for a win. new coach tough defensive game on sunday with portland.
being that orlando didnt really expend that much energy last night(damm the clippers suck) could be an upset!
1 thing is guaranteed-oden will be in foul trouble!
the spread is clev fav. by 11- I’ll take the raptors to cover but clev. to win!
vinny, stop.
DICK, DONT YOU HAVE SOME ARYAN MTG TO ATTEND
I think we’ll see Channing Frye after a few DNP-CDs, just to foul Howard six times. Maybe even some Ike Diogu and Shavlik Randolph.
Yes they both will hold it down. Cleveland by 20 and Portland by 8.
Both stay undefeated at home… Portland will bounce back at home and LBJ is just a king of the court.
Shavlik, hahahaha, what a name. Shavlik.