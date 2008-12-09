Homecourt Advantage: Cleveland and Portland Look To Defend Tonight

12.09.08 9 years ago
LeBron JamesThe King will defend his thrown tonight

As I mentioned last night, the Portland Trail Blazers are the only team outside of Cleveland still undefeated at home. Tonight, both teams will be in action as they host games and look to keep their streaks alive.

Cleveland (17-3), who has won eight in a row overall, will be looking for their 12th straight home win when they face Toronto. Portland (15-7), who has won eight out of their last 10, will be looking for their eigth straight home win when they face Orlando.

If one streak will come under fire, it’s going to be Portland’s. The Magic (16-5) have also won eight out of their last 10 and have a 7-2 record on the road. Cleveland on the other hand faces a struggling Raptor team that’s 4-6 on the road this season.

Records aside, will Cleveland or Portland lose at home tonight?

