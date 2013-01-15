Honey Nut Carmelo’s T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics
01.15.13 6 years ago 9 Comments

All sides are denying it ever happened, but we can dream. If Kevin Garnett had gone through and said what he was rumored to have said, then it would’ve boosted him up a few spots on the list of the best trash-talkers of all time. Instead, it sounds like it didn’t happen that way. But the folks at GameDayBoston and ILoveBostonSports took advantage of it anyway and created this t-shirt.

You can crab your shirt now through their online store, where it’s selling for $19.99 in S to XXL.

What do you think of the Honey Nut Carmelo’s T-Shirt?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCARMELO ANTHONYHoney Nut Carmeloâ€™s T-ShirtKEVIN GARNETTNEW YORK KNICKSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP