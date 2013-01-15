All sides are denying it ever happened, but we can dream. If Kevin Garnett had gone through and said what he was rumored to have said, then it would’ve boosted him up a few spots on the list of the best trash-talkers of all time. Instead, it sounds like it didn’t happen that way. But the folks at GameDayBoston and ILoveBostonSports took advantage of it anyway and created this t-shirt.

You can crab your shirt now through their online store, where it’s selling for $19.99 in S to XXL.

What do you think of the Honey Nut Carmelo’s T-Shirt?

