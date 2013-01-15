All sides are denying it ever happened, but we can dream. If Kevin Garnett had gone through and said what he was rumored to have said, then it would’ve boosted him up a few spots on the list of the best trash-talkers of all time. Instead, it sounds like it didn’t happen that way. But the folks at GameDayBoston and ILoveBostonSports took advantage of it anyway and created this t-shirt.
You can crab your shirt now through their online store, where it’s selling for $19.99 in S to XXL.
What do you think of the Honey Nut Carmelo’s T-Shirt?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Why is it that everything in this world is coming down to a T-shirt?
At the end of the day KG is heartless when it comes down to trash talking. The mom comment he made to Duncan takes the cake as ruthless goes. Story goes KG told Duncan on a mothers day game “Happy Mother’s Day, motherf**ker!”. Only problem was that Duncans mom was dead. The other one was when he called Charlie Villanueva a cancer patient. KG does down as one of the best trash talkers.
Unless there’s audio of KG actually making these comments about Duncan, Charlie or Melo, then it’s all speculation. I don’t believe. Probably the Duncan issue is fact, but KG didn’t know about Duncan’s mom. And TD mom’s died when he was 14yrs not that it makes a diff.
Why else would KG say it if he didnt know.
Oh yeah. Like KG doesnt have anything else to do beside trying to find if Tim Duncan’s mother is dead?
Riiight. just like KG doesnt have anything better to do than find out about Melo’s marital status and Charlie V’s health condition.
Barstool did it.
keep stealing from barstool its ok- you do you…actually you do barstool
Corney y’all need to leave melo Garnett is a hatin as low life bum