Hoop Culture Releases “Eat Sleep Ball” & “Tres” BBall Hardwood Phone Cases

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.22.14 4 years ago

The lifestyle brand Hoop Culture has released something special for hoops fans. They’ve designed a pair of wood phone cases, so you can feel the hardwood as you’re using your smart phone.

The two custom wood phone cases come in the “Eat Sleep Ball” and “Tres” designs. These phone cases are carved out of real wood and come in iPhone 4S, 5C, 5/5S, 6, 6+ and in Galaxy 3S, 4S, and 5S.

Check them out or peep what else Hoop Culture has to offer.

What do you think?

