Hooplife 'Barack O'Balla' Shorts

02.04.09 10 years ago 12 Comments
Barack O’Balla

The guys over at Hooplife sent us over a pair of their new ‘Barack O’Balla’ shorts. These basketball performance shorts are obviously an ode to our 44th prez Barack Obama and his love for hoopin.

I have to say I was pretty happy when I found out Obama played ball. I am not sure if he is that good or not but I respect the fact that he makes time, even being our Commander in Chief, to lace them up and get on the court.

I always admired those investment bankers who work those long weeks but on Saturdays at 8am they were on the court playing ball with me and my boys. Regardless of skill level, they are out there playing hard.

These shorts are available now at http://www.hooplife.net. Hit them up for more info…

