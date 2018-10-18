Giannis Antetokounmpo And Kemba Walker Dueled In An Opening Night Thriller In Charlotte

10.17.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Bucks and Hornets opened their respective seasons on Wednesday night in a game few would have tabbed as the best of the night. Milwaukee jumped out to a 36-23 first quarter lead, and it looked like we were in for a rout, but a second half eruption from Kemba Walker suddenly made things interesting in what became a shootout between the teams’ All-Stars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists on the night, once again starting the season with an MVP caliber performance. For much of the game, Giannis was getting whatever he wanted at the rim, bullying his way past Charlotte defenders and finishing in traffic and over defenders.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSGiannis AntetokounmpoKemba WalkerMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP