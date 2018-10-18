Getty Image

The Bucks and Hornets opened their respective seasons on Wednesday night in a game few would have tabbed as the best of the night. Milwaukee jumped out to a 36-23 first quarter lead, and it looked like we were in for a rout, but a second half eruption from Kemba Walker suddenly made things interesting in what became a shootout between the teams’ All-Stars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists on the night, once again starting the season with an MVP caliber performance. For much of the game, Giannis was getting whatever he wanted at the rim, bullying his way past Charlotte defenders and finishing in traffic and over defenders.