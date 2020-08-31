The Charlotte Hornets know a good thing when they have one, which is why we’ll see more pinstripes on their players next NBA season. The team, like others, is patiently waiting for the current season to wrap up in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, but that hasn’t stopped announcements about what they’ll wear on the court next season, whenever that starts.

The Hornets Twitter account revealed the team’s Icon and Association uniforms from Nike on Monday, and the big news is that double pinstripes are back.

The website the Hornets shared Monday has more details about the uniforms, along with a video narrated by former Hornets legend Dell Curry that detailed the cultural and sporting impact the teal and purple has had on the world since the franchise began. Curry noted the jersey’s very fashionable roots, but explained that it’s far more than good design that’s made them a fan favorite over the years.

“That’s not the only thing that makes the Hornets uniform one of the most iconic in all of sports,” Curry said. “It’s how it makes you feel. These jerseys have taken a journey since 1988, on and off the court.”

Curry described some former Charlotte greats playing in them, making sure to include himself in the highlight package.

“I dropped jaws in it,” Curry said, noting other icons like Criss Cross, Ric Flair and DJ Jazzy Jeff wearing the uniform off the floor.

“These aren’t just uniforms,” Curry said. “They’re unforgettable.”