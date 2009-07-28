Hornets get a big-man upgrade; the Mavs’ new reality TV show

Dating back to the failed ’09 deadline trade that was supposed to send Tyson Chandler to Oklahoma City for a package headlined by Chris Wilcox, every rumored deal we heard involving Chandler had the Hornets getting short-changed. Names like Rasho Nesterovic and Didn’t You Used To Be Ben Wallace were among those being thrown around, but if the trade that was reported last night to be close to happening actually goes through, the Hornets would be big winners. The rumor has Emeka Okafor headed to New Orleans in a trade for Chandler, and last time we checked, several sources are saying it’s just about complete … New Orleans seems dead-set on unloading Chandler (who has a $12 million player-option in 2010), and in Okafor, they would get a player who can step right in and start, and is flat-out better than the guy they’d give up. Okafor isn’t exactly Al Jefferson with the post moves, but he’s enough of an offensive threat that he’ll make David West‘s life a little easier. He’s not as athletic and active on D as Chandler, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing; Okafor is a good position defender who is just as much (if not more) of a shot-blocking presence and rebounder. The biggest thing New Orleans would really lose is that pick-and-roll chemistry between Chandler and Chris Paul, but Okafor and CP would develop their own thing soon enough. And the only real concern with Okafor is injuries, but he’s been healthy the last two years. He’s not the superstar the ‘Cats expected to get when they made him their first-ever draft pick, but he’s a solid anchor in the paint. Don’t get it twisted; Charlotte would only make this move to save money, since Okafor has a long-term contract and Chandler could come off their cap sooner … And since Monday was apparently the day to trade bookish centers, the Wolves sent Etan Thomas (whom they got in the Randy Foye/Mike Miller deal) to the Thunder for Damien Wilkins, Chucky Atkins and a second-round pick. If he can get on the court, Thomas is decent in terms of frontcourt depth. Wilkins is one of those guys who’s at his best when he’s got a green light to gun — only there aren’t any teams terrible enough that would need him to be a primary scorer. Atkins is a throw-in, but we’ll always remember him for his, “I’m not the GM. Go ask Kobe,” speech that got him sent out of L.A. on the next thing smoking … A few days after the Blazers picked up Andre Miller, coach Nate McMillan said in an interview that his starting backcourt is going to be Brandon Roy and Steve Blake. You know McMillan just had to say that out of respect for Blake, but you also know ‘Dre Miller is somewhere all bent out of shape about it … There was a rumor floating around yesterday about the Celtics and Nets working on a sign-and-trade that would send Big Baby Davis to Jersey for Yi Jianlian. Although we’ve been hearing the Nets are interested in Davis, both teams denied they’d been talking about that particular trade. If it did happen, though, where do the Nets finish in the East with a lineup of Devin Harris, Courtney Lee, Terrence Williams, Big Baby and Brook Lopez? And where would Yi fit on the Celtics? Remember, Danny Ainge was a big fan of Yi the year he was in the Draft, and might have taken him if Boston didn’t trade their 5th pick to Seattle for Ray Allen … After signing Drew Gooden, the Mavs are now allegedly seeing what’s up with Tim Thomas. After the Sixers, Bucks, Knicks (twice), Bulls (twice), Suns and Clippers, does Tim have it in him to piss off another NBA fan base? And these are Dallas fans who have been putting up with Erick Dampier for five years … If Thomas does go to the Mavs, they need to put him, Gooden, Dampier and Shawne Williams in the same house and make a reality show, ASAP. Make Josh Howard, Shawn Marion and Rodrigue Beaubois into regular house guests and it’s winning an Emmy … Turns out Tony Parker‘s ankle injury was only a minor sprain, and he should be OK to play in the FIBA Eurobasket championships in a couple of months … Luol Deng won’t be playing for Great Britain when the tourney comes around, as he’s still getting back from a stress fracture in his leg. We heard Deng has put on 10 pounds of muscle in the meantime and looks good in the gym … It is several weeks away, but let’s start the campaign now. Attention NBA TV: Please do us all a favor and put the Eurobasket ‘chip on the air. We don’t care if you choose to save money and not send any announcers over; we’ll take Andre Aldridge calling the action from a TV production room, or we’ll just deal with the foreign-language announcers. Doesn’t matter. Just give us the live basketball, please … Unfortunately, a lot of the Dime crew missed Shaq hosting WWE “Raw” last night. If you happened to catch it, let us know what happened … We’re out like Chucky A …
Blake over Andre?
David Kahn trading big for small. He still thinks he doesn’t have enough guards after choosing FIVE of them in the draft.
Blake over Miller??? That is just McMillan being polite to his players. Come crunch time, everyone knows who is going to be their PG.
Dime, WHO IS THAT GIRL????!!! Shaq and Big Show got into it at the end of the show, ending when Shaq basically ran into Big Show and sent him to the mat and out of the ring. As a comparison, Shaq is taller than Big Show, and dude looks massive in a wrestling ring. Looks like he’s slimmed down and is CUT!! No doubt he could excel in the sport, what a specimen!
Okafor for Al B. Sure? okay – now the Hornets can finish 9th instead of 10th
In related news, Chris Paul is driving to Chandler’s house for one last push-off (with no call from the refs, of course)
if the mavs get tim thomas im thru. cuban is killing me this offseason. Drew gooden? ur better than that cuban
nothing special on raw… caught it for a few mins. although jericho came out and said something along the lines of
“when i heard the most dominating player in NBA history was hosting RAW – i thought it would be Kobe Bryant”
SHAQ was none to pleased – although it was fake anger…
but as far as the trade-how long before chandler comes off the books-is it in time for the 2010 free agent class?
Dang still again all teams seem to be doing something besides Denver.
WWE was aight Shaq did a nice job and I bet their ratings went up. Jericho got him with the Kobe line, Big Show got him with the two free throws line. I just knew Shaq was going the fat boy route lol.
I wanted to see Shaq mix it up a little more but he did good, I most def could see him doing more but he would have to stop with the ad-libs.
Okafor is a nice upgrade but yea most everyone will be seeing if he can get up there and catch it like Tyson. Shooot Houston should jump in and try to get Tyson. A 1,2 combo of him and Andersen would be aight.
The Americas tournament is going to be better.. Argentina brazil puerto rico the Dominican republic and lots more. Alot of NBA stars scola verajao nene barbosa Trevor ariza Charlie villanueva francisco garcia al horford carlos arroyo jj barea…qualiti bball
In the crunch time Portland PG gonna be Brandon Roy anyway so Dre Millers bitterness aint hurting nobody.To me he dont even match up with Portland.He wanna dribble the air out the ball and pick and roll you to death but B-Roy want the rock hiself.