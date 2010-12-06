Hornets get owned by Spurs before getting owned by Stern

The Spurs have worn a lot of labels over the years, but we can’t recall a time — even during the Stephen Jackson era — when “explosive” was one of them. Going into last night’s game against New Orleans with the 4th-highest scoring offense in the League, the Spurs went HAM on the Hornets in a 25-point rout that was as good a show of offensive execution as you’ll see this NBA season. Tony Parker (19 pts, 6 asts) was able to turn the corner on Chris Paul and set up floaters for himself and open looks for shooters like Richard Jefferson and Matt Bonner, as six Spurs hit for double-figures, and surprisingly Manu Ginobili wasn’t one of them. Midway through the second quarter, San Antonio was making 75 percent of their field goals while putting N.O. to bed before halftime … Earlier in the day, news broke that the Hornets are in the process of being sold to the NBA. So if you thought CP3 was getting superstar calls before, guys aren’t gonna be able to breathe on him now. And now we know why the team finally got rid of Peja Stojakovic‘s contract; the League itself didn’t even want to deal with it. But seriously, isn’t the NBA supposed to be hemorrhaging money already? Though maybe purchasing the Hornets is within their budget, since the entire operating cost is still less than what Rashard Lewis makes … Rudy Gay blitzed Carmelo Anthony all night and forced ‘Melo into his worst offensive performance of the year (13 pts, 4-20 FG), but Rudy couldn’t bring the pass rush on the most important play of Nuggets/Grizzlies. After Rudy (24 pts, 5 blks) hit a jumper to bring Memphis within four in the final minute, ‘Melo bricked on his end, and Mike Conley sprinted down for a layup with six seconds left. But as the Grizzlies were setting up to guard the inbound play, Nene (27 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts) got behind the defense on a Go route and Carmelo hit him in stride for a dunk … After Chauncey Billups iced the W at the line, the final buzzer saw ‘Melo make a beeline for the locker room without acknowledging anybody on his team or the Grizzlies. Nobody will care because it wasn’t at the end of a playoff series, but it was weird to see ‘Melo act like that …
Did Monta or Steph have 39 in the loss? Is CP3 healthy? Cleveland is going south w/ a bullet.
Dime, please correct your stat line
Monta had 29 points
Steph had 39.
anywho, my money’s on monta ellis and steph curry for winning the award of the best scoring tandem this season.
just a thought regarding the Hornets acquisition by the NBA
…Stern now has the power to cock block any trade that CP3 requests (demands), right?
interesting.
that is a weird use of “cock block”……
no mention of nash’s damn near perfect game?
first, I hate this page two shit but it’s a recession so I guess you gotta do what you gotta do right ?
second. Much as I still think leBron is an ass I kinda see why he left. Losing against the Heat is understandable. Back to back ass whuppings by lousy teams. Unacceptable.
the knicks are quietly getting the job done. I’m glad they are shaking the stink of ny’s losing culture .
second A-slam.
Nash’s stat line was maddness….but earl barron got a mention??
The Suns start Earl Barron because they need someone to grab a rebound or two. But DAAAM Steve, 100% from the field, 3pt and the line, 20pts, 17 ast, 0 fouls in only 30 minutes and that isnt even mentioning the fact that he DIDNT get burned by either Wall or Arenas on the other end.
and don’t look now, but there’s only 2 teams in the L that are 9-1 over the last 10 (3 if you count sac) thats Dallas and NY….. when was the last time the Knicks were that hot over 10 games? Fuck if i know, but its not bad for a team that started 3-8 and haven’t had a winning season since the 90’s.
and the Earl Barron joke was cold blooded!
Excellent smack today….
if there was ever a smack ‘top 10’, today’s smack would be at least no.5….
CP3 has to step it up on the offensive end to help his team out. 16-18 points is not going to beat the best teams in the NBA and every now and then he needs to be more assertive and dominate his point guard matchups. Parker, DWill and Westbrook have all gotten the better of Paul this year
nothing about the Knick’s away winning streak? their play this season is much improved.
knicks also have had one of the most easiest schedules.
but yeah, can’t say i don’t like the fact the knicks are finally winning games.
Wierd to see Melo like that? HUH? That bitchass with no heart has been doing that for years now. It’s wierd if he ever STOP doing that.
And daaaamn, just saw how awful the Clippers are. 4th quarter, so many moment where they could have tied the game and inch closer, but they just destroyed every chance they got. It was like every play in crunch time id ‘hey, make sure we mess up this play!’
And mentioning that, the Blazers are TWICE as awful. They were leading by 22 in the half, but they made the Clips look like the Jazz a few weeks back, just inching closer and closer to tie the game.
Melo has always been a bitch but he has certainly stepped up his game in that department this year. Hope the Nuggets end this and trade him.
The Cavs are a disgrace to basketball with these losses to Pistons AND Timberwolves. Come on, step your games up.
Well at least the Celtics are still rolling…
One of the best put back slams so far this year.
what do u mean Suns will finish in the Lottery? They’re currently 8th in the West(yes, WITH starting Barron) despite playing the TOUGHEST schedule in the LEague so far, 3 of the losses were blowout losses without Nash playing.
And they are currently ahead of :Portland, Golden State, Memphis, Houston, Minnisota, Sacramento, and the Clippers.
And i dont see any of those teams finishing with a better record than a healthy Suns team(yes, including portland, who with Roy injured, as he will be for the rest of his career, the Blazers dropped 6 straight b4 last nights win adn are clearly not the same team anymore)
Blake Griffin looks like a 2k11 myplayer! The guys makes the craziest plays happen nightly. That follow dunk was sick as hell. Blake Griffin aka Shang Tsung aka Youtube aka Watch yo head aka Red Hulk aka The Boogey Man aka Half Man Half Coiled Spring aka Vanilla Sky aka Ice Berg Slim lol aight im done
2nd Davmat (post 18)
Amir’s putback was ridiculous. the ball was nowhere near the rim and he just gangsta’d it. 22 and 16 with 3 stls and 2 blks is a nice statline too. Kid is 23 and gonna be worth every penny of his 35 mil contract.
And where did all the A’mare haters go? His team is on fire and he averagin like 25 and 9. 52% from the field and a ridiculous 55% from 3 and it ain’t like he don’t shoot em cuz he’s shot about 15 of em. Solid renaissance for dude.
Props to that dude Landry Fields too. Quiet as kept(which should be impossible when you play in the Big Apple), he’s a top 3 rookie and I haven’t heard anything about him. 11 and 8 boards for a ROOKIE GUARD is insane…
Last night Nash was just sick. When he’s healthy, he’s probably a top 3 PG in this league!
