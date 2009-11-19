Hornets Show Off New Mardi Gras Uni’s

Yesterday, the New Orleans Hornets unveiled their new threads in true N’awlins fashion: Mardi Gras style. In an elaborate celebration in New Orleans, members of the Hornets showed off the new jerseys with the Mardi Gras float, beads, a marching band and of course, the cheerleaders. The first thing you notice about the new uniforms is the “NOLA” logo across the front. Then, you notice the back of the purple uniforms are teal and the sides have a gold pattern. Personally, I think they’re too loud, but who knows, it might help them win a few games and lord knows they need it. The uniforms will debut in in February during Mardi Gras.

What do you guys think of these uniforms?