Hot New Throwbacks: The 2012 NBA Hardwood Classics Collection

When I posted the Miami Floridians jerseys last week, people went nuts. Now, it’s time to unveil eight other throwbacks that you’ll see on the court starting Feb. 1 when NBA Hardwood Classics Month kicks off.

Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the ABA’s founding, the NBA and adidas really outdid themselves this year with these threads. If you need a brief history lesson, the ABA existed for 10 seasons from 1967-76, when four of its teams â€“ the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, New York Nets and San Antonio Spurs â€“ joined the NBA. This season is their 35th anniversary since joining the league. And as part of the celebration, the Charlotte Bobcats, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves will also recognize the anniversary by wearing commemorative uniforms and hosting special in-arena events.

As you can see below, the uniforms will feature designs from the team’s storied past or as originally worn by the former ABA franchises in their geographic region. And yes, all jerseys will be available on NBAStore.com starting Feb. 2.

NBA Hardwood Classics Month will run through the month of February and will feature 38 games with six televised nationally on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Which one is your favorite?

