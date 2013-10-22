The Hottest Teams & Tickets For The 2013-14 NBA Season

The NBA season is a week away, and that means fans are eagerly snatching up tickets to the biggest early season matchups. The hottest teams have fans salivating for in-person action, and StubHub, the ubiquitous online ticket site, has compiled a quantitative assessment of the most popular teams and tickets for the upcoming 2013-14 NBA season.

It’s all about intra-New York City battle for supremacy, with the two New York squads going No. 1 and 2 in top selling team tickets to-date. James Dolan and Mikhail Prokhorov just keep getting richer.

Top 5 Selling Teams To-Date:

1. New York Knicks

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Miami Heat

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Los Angeles Lakers

The top-selling matchups for the upcoming season [with an emphasis on the games we previewed when the schedule was released]:

-Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat (10/29)

-Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets (11/1)

-Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks (12/25)

The trending matchups that have fans most excited, with the narrative included:

-Houston Rockets at New York Knicks (11/14): Jeremy Lin returns to the Big Apple.

-Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics (12/11): Doc Rivers returns to Boston.

-Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers (12/28): LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh might be the stars, but fans are looking forward to Greg Oden‘s return to the Northwest.

Finally, with the addition of Dwight Howard, the Houston Rockets have the largest spike in demand of any team in the NBA. The team has seen the biggest year-to-year increase in ticket demand when compared to the 2012-13 season. Somewhere, Daryl Morey just got his wings.

What teams or matchups are you most looking forward to watching live?

