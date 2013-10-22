The Hottest Teams & Tickets For The 2013-14 NBA Season

10.22.13 5 years ago

The NBA season is a week away, and that means fans are eagerly snatching up tickets to the biggest early season matchups. The hottest teams have fans salivating for in-person action, and StubHub, the ubiquitous online ticket site, has compiled a quantitative assessment of the most popular teams and tickets for the upcoming 2013-14 NBA season.

*** *** ***

It’s all about intra-New York City battle for supremacy, with the two New York squads going No. 1 and 2 in top selling team tickets to-date. James Dolan and Mikhail Prokhorov just keep getting richer.

Top 5 Selling Teams To-Date:
1. New York Knicks
2. Brooklyn Nets
3. Miami Heat
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Los Angeles Lakers

The top-selling matchups for the upcoming season [with an emphasis on the games we previewed when the schedule was released]:
-Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat (10/29)
-Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets (11/1)
-Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks (12/25)

The trending matchups that have fans most excited, with the narrative included:
-Houston Rockets at New York Knicks (11/14): Jeremy Lin returns to the Big Apple.
-Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics (12/11): Doc Rivers returns to Boston.
-Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers (12/28): LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh might be the stars, but fans are looking forward to Greg Oden‘s return to the Northwest.

Finally, with the addition of Dwight Howard, the Houston Rockets have the largest spike in demand of any team in the NBA. The team has seen the biggest year-to-year increase in ticket demand when compared to the 2012-13 season. Somewhere, Daryl Morey just got his wings.

[StubHub]

What teams or matchups are you most looking forward to watching live?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2013-14 NBA SeasonDimeMagLatest Newsstubhub

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP