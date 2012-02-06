Hottest Month Ever at Foot Locker Commercial

02.06.12 6 years ago

We’re a little late to post this, but we think it’s worth a look for our readers. Last week, our friends at Foot Locker debuted this video to kick off February – aka “The Hottest Month Ever” at the retail chain.

For four straight weeks, Foot Locker will be hitting consumer with premium releases from Nike, Jordan, adidas, and more in every category. We’ve seen (and played in) the basketball releases already, and they’re tremendous.

Check out the video here:

You can get more info on the releases HERE.

