House Of Hoops Opening New Spot In New Jersey This Weekend

03.26.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Throughout this year, House of Hoops has been opening up new locations across the country. Last time we checked in, Dallas was the latest city to be graced with a HOH, and now Wayne, N.J. can add their name to the list. With Funkmaster Flex on the 1’s and 2’s, and New Jersey native John Celestand (a member of the Lakers’ 1999â€“2000 championship team) on the mic, you definitely don’t want to miss this event.

This Saturday, March 27, the new HOH will open within the existing Foot Locker in the Willowbrook Mall. In addition to Funkmaster Flex and Celestand, two standout high school athletes from the area will be featured as well: Montclair Kimberley junior John Snow and Eastern Christian junior Brianne Traub. Be sure to stop through.

