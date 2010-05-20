House Of Hoops Opening New Spot In San Francisco

Throughout this year, House of Hoops has been opening up new locations across the country. Last time we checked in, Wayne, New Jersey was the latest city to be graced with a HOH, and now Daly City, California can add their name to the list. With a free basketball clinic this Saturday, and a special appearance by Stephen Curry at the store opening next week, you definitely don’t want to miss these events.

This Saturday, May 22, the free basketball clinic hosted by Chainlink Fundamentals will take place at the Burlingame Sports Center (1524 Rollins Road) from 1-3 PM. Next Thursday, May 27, the new HOH will open within the existing Foot Locker at the Serramonte Center. Be sure to stop through.

