House of Hoops Release: Nike Zoom LeBron VI

This Saturday at Foot Locker House of Hoops Nike will be dropping two exclusive colorways of the Nike Zoom LeBron VI. Click the ‘more’ for exclusive pics.

Lebron’s alma mater with a Saint Vincent’s Saint Mary’s shoe in the Irish green & gold is dropping as well as a retro home colorway for the Cav’s, which coincidentally matches right up with the Kobe IV USC which also is being released at Foot Locker HOH.

You know the line up there is going to be crazy so if you aren’t sleeping out already you need to get there soon. For more info hit up www.footlockerunlocked.com