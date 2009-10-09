Houston Rockets ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: Trevor Ariza, Chase Budinger, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, David Andersen, Jermaine Taylor

Lost: Ron Artest, Von Wafer, Dikembe Mutombo, James White

Ceiling: 7th seed in the West

Give Rick Adelman credit: He isn’t letting Yao Ming‘s season-ending-before-it-started foot injury devastate him. Adelman says he wants these Rockets to run, and given their personnel, it makes sense. There were times last season when Yao was on the bench and Houston played some of their best ball with a smaller, quicker lineup which included Luis Scola or Chuck Hayes playing the five. Speedy PG Aaron Brooks had his breakout in the ’09 playoffs, and free-agent pickup Ariza is built to run. Despite the loss of Artest, the team is still strong defensively with Ariza and Shane Battier on the wings, and have legit depth at every position except center. Tracy McGrady is the wild card: Like Gilbert Arenas this summer and D-Wade last summer, he’s been working out with the NBA’s go-to trainer Tim Grover, and if T-Mac comes back close to his old form, he puts the Rockets over the top as a playoff contender and gives them a proven go-to scorer/playmaker.

Basement: Lottery, 4th in the Southwest

You don’t just absorb the loss of a 20-and-10 All-NBA center and keep it pushing like nothing happened. Scrambling to find replacements for Yao over the summer, Houston ended up with career backup Mensah-Bonsu and Euroleague vet Andersen. Whether it’s one of them, Scola or Hayes who eventually owns the starting job, it’ll be a weakness either in size or talent. Teams who run need shooters, and beyond Battier and rookie Budinger, the Rockets don’t have many. T-Mac’s durability is obviously an issue, and the jury is still out on whether Ariza is a star in the making or just a role player.

