Who The Houston Rockets Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

For the Houston Rockets, the 2018 NBA Draft was never going to be a major pivot point. The team traded both of its picks (No. 30 and No. 60) long before the 2017-2018 campaign began and, even with knowledge that Daryl Morey would have a second round selection (via Miami) to work with, the franchise was heavily focused on an NBA title pursuit behind the efforts of James Harden, Chris Paul, and Mike D’Antoni.

However, the future arrives whether teams are prepared or not and the Rockets do have the No. 46 pick to work with, courtesy of the Miami Heat, in their pursuit of success for the 2018-19 season and beyond. Traditionally, a pick of that magnitude isn’t a franchise-changer but, in the event that Paul and Clint Capela re-sign in an effort to make another run, Houston won’t have too much flexibility in which to tweak the roster from a depth perspective.

Adding a piece that contributes, even with a relatively low ceiling, at No. 46 overall would certainly be helpful, especially if there was a direct road to playing time in the early portion of the prospect’s career. However, there are other options if they’re looking to keep some added cap flexibility this summer. With that in mind, here are a few options that the Rockets could consider with their one and only draft pick in 2018.