The Houston Rockets Are Reportedly ‘Determined’ To Get Carmelo Anthony

07.09.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

This offseason has not gone according to plan for the Houston Rockets, as they’ve seen two key rotation pieces from last season’s squad that pushed the Warriors to seven games leave in free agency.

First, it was Trevor Ariza bolting for a one-year, $15 million in Phoenix, leaving them without their veteran wing starter. On Monday, they watched as Luc Richard Mbah A Moute left for a return to the Clippers on a one-year, $4.3 million deal, losing one of their more versatile forwards and a strong defensive presence off the bench.

For a team that already operated with a short bench in the postseason, the departures of Ariza and Mbah A Moute figure to hurt their depth even more and will force them to search elsewhere for help on the wing and in the frontcourt. They apparently already have their main target in mind, as they are laser focused on landing Carmelo Anthony the former All-Star parts ways with the Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

