What Are Some Realistic Trade Packages For Chris Paul?

Getty Image

Daryl Morey and the Rockets are apparently ready to shake up their roster once again in the hopes of finally defeating the Golden State Warriors. With everyone but James Harden reportedly on the block, let’s think about how Houston could meaningfully upgrade its roster for the 2019-20 season. For now, the exercise will be limited to Chris Paul, because moving Clint Capela doesn’t create any flexibility for the Rockets. Also, centers don’t have a ton of trade value.

Chris Paul’s market presents an interesting parallel to Mike Conley. Any team that was willing to eat Conley’s salary is probably willing to take on Paul as well, because even at this stage of his career, Paul is definitively the better player. However, Paul’s contract lasts one more year than Conley’s with an annual value of about $8 million more. Furthermore, trading with the Grizzlies is a different animal than making a deal with the Rockets because Memphis would prioritize future assets while Houston needs to get better now.

If the Rockets want to make a deal involving Paul, now would be a good time to do so before the Grizzlies start shopping Conley again and before Kemba Walker can sign in free agency. That said, after free agency closes, there will likely be a few playoff teams still looking to upgrade their point guard position to make a deeper postseason run.