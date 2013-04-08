Houston Rockets’ James Anderson Dunks on Evan Fournier’s Face

Isn’t this usually what the Denver Nuggets do to other teams? This play happened on Saturday night, but in case you missed it, you need to watch it now. A Houston Rockets fast break that ends with James Anderson dunking right through Evan Fournier‘s face for the and-one. Poor Evan was set up to take a charge – that’s what you get for trying to be a gamer.

WATCH A TON OF GREAT DUNKS HERE

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook